Alicia Napoleon (7-1, 5 KOs) will make history

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

When boxing returns to NYCB Live, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, on Saturday, July 15, for the first time in 31 years, popular Long Island fighter Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon (7-1, 5 KOs) will make history participating in the venue’s first ever female boxing match, as part of the evening’s stacked undercard. Facing the experienced Mary McGee (23-3, 12 KOs), of Gary, IN, in a 10-round contest, Napoleon will challenge for her first world title, with the vacant IBF junior middleweight world championship at stake. The historic bout will not be televised, so boxing fans will need to be in the arena to witness the action.

Headlining the Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes event will be an exciting clash between former world champions Omar “El Panterita” Figueroa (26-0-1, 18 KOs) and Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (33-5-1, 18 KOs). The televised tripleheader also includes a battle of the Islands, as Staten Island’s “Sir” Marcus Browne (19-0, 14 KOs) takes on Long Island native and fan favorite “Irish” Seanie Monaghan (28-0, 17 KOs) in a light heavyweight showdown, as well as an all-Polish heavyweight grudge match between Artur Szpilka (20-2, 15 KOs) and Adam Kownacki (15-0, 12 KOs). Televised coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

“On the July 15 undercard, Alicia Napoleon, a local Long Island woman from Lindenhurst, will be going for her first world title, making history for both her and women’s boxing,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “This will not only be the first women’s world title fight at Nassau Coliseum, now the newly renovated NYCB Live, but it will be the very first women’s boxing match held at the renowned venue. This historic bout adds to an already tremendous card that fans will not want to miss.”

The Italian Napoleon, of Lindenhurst, is a powerful pressure fighter who, despite her exceptional technical ability, has a propensity to brawl to the delight of her passionate fan base. She trains out of Overthrow Boxing Club in Manhattan, a gym she co-owns and helped found in 2015. Napoleon grew up in Manorville, Suffolk County, Long Island, as an athletic youth, participating in every sport she could, before turning to boxing while a senior in high school. Amassing a 22-5 amateur record, Napoleon won two New York Golden Gloves titles, a National Golden Gloves title, two National bronze medals, three Metro belts, as well as winning the Empire State Games, Platinum Gloves and NYABC tournament. She turned pro in August 2014, and appeared on DiBella Entertainment’s longstanding local boxing series “Broadway Boxing” three times on her way up the rankings. Competing in her first scheduled 10-round bout on January 29, 2016, Napoleon defeated Hungarian Szilvia Szabados via unanimous decision to capture the WBC Silver super welterweight belt. Now, with her first world title opportunity and fighting in NYCB Live’s inaugural female boxing match, Napoleon is helping to bring well deserved recognition to women’s boxing.

“To fight for a world title at NYCB Live and to make history doing it is going to be an amazing experience,” said Napoleon. “My opponent is a tough fighter, a volume puncher who comes forward, but I’ll be prepared. I’ve been training like a beast since January.

“When I was born, my grandfather actually told my mom that I would be a boxer because I had big hands. I feel it was my destiny. I’ve always loved the mental and physical challenges of boxing. I love feeling empowered, pushing my limits, embracing pain and working through it. I love to channel fear and turn it into something positive. Nothing good comes easy.

“Given the magnitude of this event, the level of opposition, fighting for a world title in the venue’s first boxing card in over three decades, being a Long Island girl and making history, the pressure is on and I am going to shine bright like a light that night.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, start at $50 (not including applicable fees). Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, www.nycblive.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are also available at the Ticketmaster Box Office at NYCB LIVE. Group discounts are available by calling 516-231-4848.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Alicia Napoleon