Ghent Back On Boxing Beat

Tommy Ghent has the boxing bug back and is ready to make up for lost time.

A talented amateur, Ghent turned pro in 2011 amid much fanfare. Plenty was expected of the Coseley boxer and a solid start was made. Ghent racked up five consecutive wins before falling out of love with the sport.

“Four years ago I lost interest in the sport and I just didn’t really enjoy it anymore,” Ghent told bcb-promotions.com. “It was just one of those things and so in the end I parted with it.”

Four years on, Ghent was out with his brother – Richie – when the subject of a return was first mooted. A respected trainer in his own right, Richie convinced Tommy to make his way back to the boxing gym and ‘The Rock ‘n’ Roller’ hasn’t looked back since.

“I was out with my Richie about three months ago and we had a couple of drinks and we were just discussing things and decided that we would join together and head down the gym that Monday and since then we have never looked back. It has been great since then and I am really enjoying myself.

“I have my brother in my corner now and that has definitely impacted my return a lot and it gives me much more motivation with him being there. He understands me and he has done it before and he knows what it is all about. He pushes me more than anyone does.

“It is brilliant to have Richie with me. I feel really grateful to have my brother there supporting me. We have that close relationship and it is great to be able to go to war with him there. He knows me better than anyone else does and that is a massive benefit to me.”

Ghent’s journey restarts later this month when he appears on BCB Promotions’ ‘Sunday Best’ show at the Copthorne Hotel in Dudley. Having signed a management contract with Errol Johnson, the 24 year-old is itching to get back in the ring and make up for lost time.

“I think I can be as impressive this time around as I was when I had my five fights four years ago. I feel as good as I was back then. I feel a lot more mature now as well because I turned over when I was just 19 and that maturity will only improve me as a boxer.

“Boxing is like riding a bike, I have always had it in and I am sure I can be as good a fighter as I was back then. After a month getting back into it I feel like I am right back to where I was before I had the break.

“The Copthorne is really close to home and I am excited about that. I will be taking a lot of fans and hopefully the support will spur me on and give me a boost in there.

“I want to fight as much as possible now to make up for the four years that I have missed. My aim is to get to title level. I want to go for something like a Midlands title next year and get my 10-0 and push on to bigger and better things after that.

“I just want to get back in the ring now and enjoy myself and do what I do best. I want to give a good performance and have an entertaining fight and then that will give me a good platform to build on going into the next fight.”

Dudley’s Ryan ‘Tank’ Aston, Old Hill’s Manny Zaber, Kingswinford’s Danny Ball and Ludlow’s Craig Morris also feature at the Copthorne Hotel Merry Hill-Dudley on 23rd July.

Tickets are priced at £35 for Standard unreserved tickets or £60 ringside to include a two-course Sunday Lunch. They are available by calling 01384 482 882 or by calling the boxers direct.

