Blackpool Bound Gorman In Line For English Title Shot

Heavyweight Nathan Gorman is looking to bolster his already impressive KO ratio when he steps into the ring at the Blackpool Winter Gardens this Saturday.

Nathan, great-nephew of the infamous ‘King of the Gypsies’ Bartley Gorman, has already racked up nine fights in little over a year as a pro, with seven opponents failing to hear the final bell.

On the Blackpool VIP Promotions card, the exciting 21-year-old will meet Antonio Sousa. The Portuguese hard-man may have lost half his 10 pro outings but only one defeat came inside the distance, and Gorman is predicting an exciting dust-up while it lasts.

“You don’t get paid for overtime, so if the knockout is there then I’ll accept it, but if it goes the rounds then it’s all learning in my eyes. But, like I’ve said, if the knockout is there then I’ll go for it. A KO is always nice, it’s a bonus.

“I’ve watched a few clips of him. He’s been involved in kickboxing and has been around a bit, and he looks tough and game. He’ll come and have a go, he swings big punches so he could be dangerous. He comes forward, and I like to have a fight as well, so it’ll definitely be exciting.”

Gorman has undoubtedly come a long way in a short space of time. In just a handful of amateur fights, the Nantwich native managed to win the junior ABAs and box for England. Now, under the tutelage of boxing legend Ricky Hatton, he says he is constantly improving as a pro.

With the UK heavyweight scene on a current high, it’s a great time to be coming through the ranks. Anthony Joshua may be leading the way but a crop of exciting prospects – including the likes of Daniel Dubois and Nick Webb – are all in the chasing pack. Providing he comes through his Blackpool test, Gorman certainly has no qualms about locking horns with his fellow contenders.

“I’ve 100 per cent come on since my last fight in April, because I went 10 rounds against [Dominic] Akinlade, so that’s another box ticked, knowing I can do the 10 rounds. I always train hard but I’ve trained extra hard for this fight. Obviously, it’s a BoxNation show [via a delayed broadcast] and a platform for me to show what I’m about.

“It’s probably one of the best times to be a heavyweight in Britain. You’ve got Tyson Fury, Hughie Fury is fighting for a world title, and there’s Anthony Joshua. Then there’s the likes of Nick Webb and myself coming up, so there’s some great domestic fights out there.

“I’m actually meant to be fighting Nick Webb for the English title, so that will be a good fight. He’s unbeaten in eleven, and hopefully I’ll win on Saturday, so it would be two unbeaten prospects fighting for a national title. He’s powerful, likes to have a fight, and wings big punches in. So he’s a good boxer and it would be a great contest.

“I’m not looking past Saturday though and am looking forward to fighting in Blackpool. I’ve never boxed there and Ricky [Hatton] has said that the Winter Gardens is a good venue. And after the fight, I can go out in Blackpool!”

