Fight of the Year candidate featuring Kermit Cintron and Tyrone Brunson to have four airings in the coming weeks

The scintillating Pennsylvania Junior Middleweight championship bout that took place on June 24th between former two-time world champion Kermit Cintron and knockout artist Tyrone Brunson will have at least four airings in Philadelphia area in the coming weeks.

The first airing will this Friday night, July 14th at 9:30 PM ET on The Comcast Network.

Subsequent airings will be on Comcast Sportsnet on Wednesday, July 19th at 9 PM; Sunday, July 23rd at 11 PM and Wednesday, August 2nd at 8:30 PM.

The bout, which was won by Brunson via 5th round stoppage had five knockdowns, and saw Brunson come back from almost-certain defeat and take out Cintron in what ringside observers are calling a sure-fire Fight of the Year candidate.The match is added to the list of classic fights in the long storied history of Philadelphia boxing.

“For the fans that were inside the 2300 Arena, they can witness this great fight again, and for those who only heard about it, they are in for a treat,” said King’s Promotions CEO, Marshall Kauffman.

“I am glad that the fight will be shown in the Philadelphia region.”

