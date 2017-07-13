Stephen Danyo praises Gary Corcoran as he eyes the big fights at 147

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The new WBO European Welterweight Champion Stephen Danyo is eyeing up showdowns with a who’s who of the Welterweight division as he looks to forge a path to World title glory.

The now Manchester based Danyo claimed an emphatic win last time out, defeating the highly rated Kazak Alexandr Zhuravskiy on points in Southampton. The Dutchman claimed the WBO’s version of the European title and now is looking ahead to a big start to the 2017-18 season.

Danyo said, “Thank you to Jesus Christ, for giving me the strength and drive to become successful in my boxing career.”

“The fight with the Kazak was a tough fight but I knew from the start I would win.

“He was highly rated and expected to go on to challenge for World titles. Now I want to be involved in those type of fights.

The native of Holland has now linked up with Fight Factory’s Sean Krool in Manchester. Danyo elaborated on his relationship with Krool.

Danyo said, “Sean is a great mentor and a great trainer. He has done so much for my career and I can’t thank him enough.

“I am confident Sean is the right man to guide me to a World title.”

Danyo’s Welterweight counterpart Gary Corcoran outpointed slickster Larry Ekandayo last Saturday evening, picking up the WBO Inter-Continental title in the process. ‘The Chosen One’ would gladly welcome a showdown with Londoner Corcoran.

He said, “Firstly congratulations to Gary Corcoran on a hard fought win. It was a great fight with two good fighters.

“I have the WBO European, Gary has the WBO Inter-Continental. Why not put both of our belts on the line and see who is the best?

“The winner would be close to a World title and my goal is to become World Champion. I believe in myself that I can become a World Champion with the guidance of God, and my team around me at Fight Factory, Manchester.”

The Fight Factory trained Welterweight is not just targeting Corcoran, but anyone rated in the top 10 in the world.

Danyo elaborated, “I really want to challenge any fighter who holds a high position in the World Rankings.

“I have called out good fighters such as Frankie Gavin and Sam Eggington as I believe I could beat them both.

“My team and I are happy to travel for any opportunity I get at continuing on my path to World title glory.”

