Undefeated junior welterweight Keenan Smith arrives in Miami, Oklahoma for ShoBox: The New Generation main event

Undefeated junior welterweight Keenan Smith (11-0, 5 KOs) arrived this morning in Miami, Oklahoma for his showdown with fellow undefeated Ivan Baranchyk (14-0, 10 KO’s), which will be the eight-round main event of a ShoBox: The New Generation quadrupleheader live on SHOWTIME (10 PM ET / PT, delayed o the west coast)

In the co-feature, undefeated junior welterweight Kenneth Sims, Jr. (12-0, 4 KO’s) of Chicago will take on Rolando Chinea (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of Lancaster, Pa. in a bout scheduled for eight rounds.

In the televised opener, LeRoy Davila (5-1, 3 KOs) of New Brunswick, New Jersey will battle Joshua Greer (13-1-1, 5 KOs) of Chicago in a bantamweight out. That will be followed by a super bantamweight bout between Adam Lopez (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas and Glenn Dezurn (9-0, 6 KOs) of Baltimore. Both bouts are also scheduled for eight-rounds.

Barry Tompkins will call the ShoBox action from ringside with Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Rich Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.

About ShoBox: The New Generation

Since its inception in July 2001, the critically acclaimed SHOWTIME boxing series, ShoBox: The New Generation has featured young talent matched tough. The ShoBox philosophy is to televise exciting, crowd-pleasing and competitive matches while providing a proving ground for willing prospects determined to fight for a world title. Some of the growing list of the 69 fighters who have appeared on ShoBox and advanced to garner world titles includes: Errol Spence Jr., Andre Ward, Deontay Wilder, Erislandy Lara, Shawn Porter, Gary Russell Jr., Lamont Peterson, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Nonito Donaire, Devon Alexander, Carl Froch, Robert Guerrero, Timothy Bradley, Jessie Vargas, Juan Manuel Lopez, Chad Dawson, Paulie Malignaggi, Ricky Hatton, Kelly Pavlik, Paul Williams, Errol Spence Jr. and more.

