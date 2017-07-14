Joe Smith Jr Receives Support From Labour Union In Los Angeles

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

WBC International Light Heavyweight Champion JOE SMITH JR., (23-1-0, 19 KO’s) met with a group of his labor union brotherhood following today’s final press conference at The Fabulous Forum for his showdown this Saturday night, July 15 against highly ranked contender SULLIVAN BARRERA, (19-1-0, 14 KO’s), telecast live on HBO’s Boxing After Dark (9:50 p.m. ET/PT).

“It’s great to have the support of the local chapter of LIUNA (Labor International Union of North America) while they’re on the job here building the new football stadium across from the Forum.” said the 27-year-old Smith, himself a long-standing, full time member of LIUNA on Long Island, New York. “LIUNA has been great to me and I’m proud to represent them this Saturday night.”

“The national support of LIUNA for Joe is outstanding as we’ve seen in New York City and now in Los Angeles,” said JOE DEGUARDIA, CEO and President of STAR BOXING.

At the press conference Smith Jr. met with a large gallery of Los Angeles media and posed for photos with Barrera before being interviewed by HBO’s KIERAN MULVANEY.

Known as “The Common Man”, Irish-American Joe Smith Jr. burst onto the international boxing scene last June, knocking out the highly favored, former world title challenger Andrzej Fonfara in the first round of a nationally televised contest (NBC) from the Pole’s hometown of Chicago.

Six months later Smith challenged future Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins at the Fabulous Forum and live on HBO. Dominating the legend on December 17 through the first seven rounds, the construction union laborer Smith drilled Hopkins to the canvas and out of the ring earning the knockout in the eighth round.

Sullivan Barrera is riding a two bout knockout streak with victories over Paul Parker on April 15 and Vyacheslav Shabaranskyy on December 16, 2016. His only loss was to light heavyweight champion Andre Ward in March 2016, and Barrera is considered one of the top fighters in the stacked divsion.

Smith vs. Barrera is presented by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and Main Events. This fight is part of a sensational triple header featuring Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura, a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Featherweight World Championship and the WBA Super Featherweight World Championship with Jezreel “El Invisible” Corrales defending his title against Robinson “Robin Hood” Castellanos. Berchelt-Miura is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zanfer Promotions and Teiken Promotions.

The event is sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD and Casa Mexico Tequila and will take place on Saturday, July 15 at Los Angeles’ “Fabulous” Forum and televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark at 9:50 P.M EST/PST.

Tickets are priced at $25, $50, $75 and $125, not including applicable service charges and taxes, with a total ticket limit of 12 per person. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or the Forum Box Office (Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. PST to 7:00 p.m. PST) at (310) 330-7300. Tickets will also be available for purchase at www.fabulousforum.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

