LA Fight Club: Gutierrez v Alvarado Official Weights

GUTIERREZ VS. ALVARADO

Friday, July 14, 2017

The Belasco Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Gutierrez vs. Alvarado is an eight-round super featherweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD”, and Casa Mexico Tequila. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 5:30 p.m. PT. Boxeo Estelar will air tape delayed on Estrella TV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios. The Ring TV live stream will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. PT through 7:00 p.m.

