LA Fight Club: Gutierrez v Alvarado Official Weights
GUTIERREZ VS. ALVARADO
Friday, July 14, 2017
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Tickets still Available!
PHOTO CREDIT: Frank D./ @leatherxchange_related
Please note: All photos are one time editorial use only
Gutierrez vs. Alvarado is an eight-round super featherweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD”, and Casa Mexico Tequila. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 5:30 p.m. PT. Boxeo Estelar will air tape delayed on Estrella TV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios. The Ring TV live stream will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. PT through 7:00 p.m.
Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB are starting at only $20 with Flex Passes for multiple fight packages, Group Tickets and Knockout Experience upgrade are available for purchase now at www.goldenboypromotions.com, the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page, by calling 213-233-2957.
Tags: Rene Alvarado, roger gutierrez