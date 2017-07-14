Undefeated 2016 United States Olympian Charles Conwell and his half brother Isaiah Steen to be in action tonight in Miami, Oklahoma
Tonight at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma, two members of Dave McWater’s Split-T Management stable will be in action as 2016 United States Olympian Charles Conwell (3-0, 3 KOs), and his half-brother Isaiah Steen (7-0, 6 KOs) will see action on undercard bouts that will precede a ShoBox: The New Generation Quadrupleheader.
Both Conwell and Steen are co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Holden Productions.
Conwell of Cleveland, Ohio will take on 22-fight veteran Rick Graham in a six-round super welterweight bout.
Steen also of Cleveland will battle Travis Nero in middleweight action in a bout scheduled for four rounds.
For Conwell, this will be his 4th fight in just three months, as the 19 year-old has breezed along with a perfect mark at 3-0 with three knockouts.
“Conwell is very special, and is developing into a seasoned professional at a rapid pace. At just 19 years-old, he has all the attributes of a complete fighter, and on top of that he is a very special young man,” said Tim Van Newhouse of Split-T Management.
“Charles Conwell was one of the great talents of the 2016 Olympic team, and I am happy that I co-promote him,” said Lou DiBella, of DiBella Entertainment.
"He was an 11-time national champion at 160-pounds, and now he is at 154 pounds, which suits him much better. He has the ability to become world champion. It's a treat for the fans in Miami, Oklahoma to see him. He has a tremendous combination of poise and ring generalship for a fighter that is still under 20 years-old. He has tremendous speed, and his speed is power. The sky is the limit for his career."
