Boxing fights to look out for in the next few months!

We are halfway through 2017 but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t much to look forward to in terms of great fights and brilliant boxing fights coming up over the next few months. If you are a bit of a better when it comes to boxing, or you are a first-time flutterer, you are probably wondering what the best boxing betting opportunities are- well luckily for you we have rounded up some of the highlights of the upcoming fixtures between now and the Autumn, so you can pick the ones that tickle your fancy. Who knows, you could end up pocketing a fantastic cash win! Read on to find out more.

Arthur Abraham vs Chris Eubank Jr

Boxing veteran and all-round legend will be making the defence of his super middleweight title, when he fights Arthur Abraham at Wembley on July 15th. This will be Eubanks first venture into the ring since February when he beat Renold Quinlan and things are already heating up with a controversial Twitter exchange. His opponent is a German-based Armenian fighter who so far, has won his last two fights. He is ten years older than Eubank, so it remains to be seen if this will be an advantage or a hindrance on his pummelling abilities.

Joanne Calderwood vs Cynthia Calvillo

Of course, we cannot leave the ladies out of things, can we? Looking to MMA, what has been billed as a mega clash of styles between a seasoned great and a rising star is sure to get pulses racing. Calderwood has her sights set on the flyweight division and Calvillo has done well with back to back submission fights/ Calderwood is well known for her high-output strikes and this makes her a terrifying opponent to the grappler Calvillo.

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Conor McGregor

This fight is perhaps the most anticipated in recent years. With Floyd coming out of retirement to meet his adversary, the Irish born McGregor, odds are changing on a daily basis. Known as The Money Fight and the 180 Million Dollar Dance, it will see the undefeated “Money”, and the MMA world champion “The Notorious” battle it out at the T-Mobile Area in Paradise, Nevada. This fight is expected to be one of the most financially beneficial ever with Mayweather expected to pocket at least $100 million with a possibility of it increasing four-fold should he win. McGregor on the other hand is expected to net around $75 million, although as both men have signed NDA’s- the truth will never be known! One thing is for sure, that if you are thinking about taking a punt on the outcome of a fight in the next few months, this is the one to bet on!

This is just some of the fights on the schedule for the next few months, be sure to keep your eyes peeled and don’t miss out on some fantastic betting opportunities!

