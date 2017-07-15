Chris Eubank Jr vs Arthur Abraham is available to Super Channel subscribers across Canada

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Today’s live broadcast of the IBO Super Middleweight World Championship bout between defending champion Chris Eubank Jr. (24-1, 19 KOs) and challenger “King” Arthur Abraham (46-5, 30 KOs) is available to Super Channel subscribers across Canada to watch, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT, live from The SES Arena, Wembley in London.

Super Channel will air four exciting championship fights (see full lineup below) from this card, headlined by Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham, exclusively in Canada.

MAIN EVENT – IBO SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)

CHRIS EUBANK JR. (24-1, 19 KOs), Champion, Brighton, Sussex, UK lbs.

vs.

“King” ARTHUR ABRAHAM (46-5, 30 KOs), Challenger, Berlin, Germany lbs.

CO-FEATURE – IBF FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)

‘Lightning” LEO SELBY (24-1, 9 KOs), Champion, Barry, Wales, UK lbs.

vs.

JONATHAN VICTOR “Yoni” BARROS (41-4-1, 22 KOs), Ciudad Mendoza, Argentina lbs.

IBF INTER-CONTINENTAL FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 ROUNDS)

KID GALAHAD (22-0, 13 KOs), Champion, Sheffield, Yorkshire, UK lbs.

vs.

JOSE “El Tigre” CAYETANO (21-5, 10 KOs), Challenger, Tijuana, Mexico lbs.

WBA CONTINENTAL SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)

ROBBIE DAVIES, JR. (15-0, 11 KOs), Champion, Liverpool, Merseyside, UK lbs.

vs.

MICHAL SYROWATKA (18-1, 6 KOs), Challenger, 18-1 (6 KOs) lbs.

(Additional fights or highlights may be shown, time permitting).

To see “Chris Eubank, Jr. vs. Arthur Abraham” live, as well as more exciting boxing to come, fight fans in Canada can contact their local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it has to offer, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.

