Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Arthur Abraham world title fight fact sheet

WHAT: “Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Arthur Abraham PPV”

MAIN EVENT – IBO SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)

CHRIS EUBANK JR. (24-1, 19 KOs), Champion, Brighton, Sussex, UK

vs.

“King” ARTHUR ABRAHAM (46-5, 30 KOs), Challenger, Berlin, Germany by way of Armenia

CO-FEATURE – IBF FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)

‘Lightning” LEO SELBY (24-1, 9 KOs), Champion, Barry, Wales, UK

vs.

JONATHAN VICTOR “Yoni” BARROS (41-4-1, 22 KOs), Ciudad Mendoza, Mendoza, Argentina

IBF INTER-CONTINENTAL FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 ROUNDS)

KID GALAHAD (22-0, 13 KOs), Champion, Sheffield, Yorkshire, UK by way of Qatar

vs.

JOSE “El Tigre” CAYETANO (21-5, 10 KOs), Challenger, Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico

WBA CONTINENTAL SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)

ROBBIE DAVIES, JR. (15-0, 11 KOs), Champion, Liverpool, Merseyside, UK

vs.

MICHAL SYROWATKA (18-1, 6 KOs), Challenger, 18-1 (6 KOs)

(Additional fights or highlights may be shown, time permitting).

WHEN: Saturday, July 15, 2017

WHERE: The SES Arena, Wembley in London, England

PROMOTER: Poxon Sports in association with Team Sauerland

Presented in the US by Integrated Sports Media and Protocol Sports Marketing, Ltd.

LIVE AIRING: Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham” live in the United

States on cable and satellite and online PPV, starting at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT,

via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH and FITE TV for a suggested retail price of only

$29.95.

Outside of North America, “Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham” is being distributed to

broadcasters worldwide by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protoco

Sports Marketing Ltd.

In Canada, the event will be available on television to fight fans that subscribe to

premium pay television network Super Channel. Contact the local cable provider to

subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies

and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.

