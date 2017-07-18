Bam Bam Brandon Rios and Jessie Vargas Walk For Hope

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

While the Boxing world was getting ready for a great night of Boxing, Former Champions Bam Bam Brandon Rios and Jessie Vargas woke up bright and early to support a great cause, PADRES CONTRA EL CANCER. The Annual Stand For Hope 5k is a fun filled Family event with many celebrities and athlete support. Rios has been doing this 5k for 6 years in a row now, this year he wanted to take it a step further and and invite fellow boxers and the World Boxing Council to come and join the team! Former Champion Jessie Vargas stepped up and drove all the way from Vegas Saturday morning to join the cause as well as the WBC LA Team and formed the WBC CHAMPS 4 HOPE.

Quotes

” The kids are our future, they bring us so much laughter, why can’t we take the time to give back? I love this cause, I love PADRES and I will continue to support as long as they keep asking me. I hope next year more fighters step up and come join us in this cause for hope as well. I thank the families that joined our team and God bless the PADRES Families.” – Brandon Rios

” I’m very honored to be here today, I’ve never worked with PADRES before but I want to continue helping any way I can. If any of us can make a difference in these families lives, it means so much. Thank you for inviting me to come and God bless all the families being helped by PADRES. ” – Jessie Vargas

” Our President Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC Cares Chairperson Jill Diamond are very honored Brandon Rios changed his Team Name to WBC CHAMPS 4 HOPE, that says a lot about who he is as a person. Trying to gather more Champions so their fans can follow and support a great cause like PADRES CONTRA EL CANCER. We are here to support the community, awareness and our great Champions are great ambassadors who spread that hope and those smiles for the Children and their families. We hope this is the first of many 5k’s together” – Nancy Rodriguez (World Boxing Council LA)

PADRES CONTRA EL CANCER (Parents Against Cancer) is an organization committed to improving the quality of life for children with cancer and their families. For more information on how you can help please go to www.iamhope.org.

