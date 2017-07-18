Weekly Report

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

-Miguel Berchelt outclasses Takashi Miura to retain WBC title

-Chris Eubank Jr thrashes Arthur Abraham and may have brought the former two division champion’s career to an end

-Lee Selby retains IBF title with unanimous decision over Jonathan Barros

-Jezreel Corrales holds on to his WBA title with technical decision over Robinson Castellanos

-CP Freshmart retains WBA minimumweight title

-Omar Figueroa floors Roberto Guerrero five times and Guerrero announces his retirement

-Marcus Browne destroys Sean Monaghan in two rounds in clash of unbeaten light heavies

– Pole Michal Syrowatka gets late stoppage of unbeaten Robbie Davies and Kid Galahad, Martin Joseph Ward, Sullivan Barrera, Mercito Gesta, Adam Kownacki and Antoine Douglas get wins in busy weekend

July 14

Los Angeles, CA, USA: Super Feather: Rene Alvarado (26-8) W TKO 7 Roger Gutierrez (15-1-1). Feather: Edgar Valerio (11-0) W PTS 8 Jairo Ochoa (18-12).

Alvarado vs. Gutierrez

Alvarado spoils the Golden Boy debut of Venezuelan prospect Gutierrez. It was a case of Gutierrez starting slow and never really getting into the fight. By the second Alvarado was banging home jabs and fast combinations and he rocked Gutierrez with a left hook in the third. Alvarado was landing more and more and Gutierrez was throwing less and less. A left hook staggered Gutierrez in the fifth and opened a cut under his left eye. Alvarado continued to score heavily in the sixth and in the seventh Gutierrez’s corner threw in the towel to save their man. Although the 28-year-old Nicaraguan was 5-6 in his last 11 fights every one of the losses was against top level opposition and he showed here he is not yet ready to just be a stepping-stone. “Kid” Gutierrez, 22, the WBA No 11, had reportedly just signed a five year contract with Golden Boy after winning 10 of his last 11 fights by KO/TKO but Alvarado was a much higher level of opposition.

Valerio vs. Ochoa

Valerio and Ochoa traded knockdowns early but Valerio took over the fight after that early excitement and emerged a clear winner. After some feeling out a left from Valerio put Ochoa down. The fireworks continued in the second with Ochoa flooring Valerio with a left hook. When Ochoa tried to capitalise on that Valerio banged back and this time it was Ochoa going down from a left hook. Ochoa was still competitive in the third but after that it was Valerio’s fight. He made use of his height and reach to outbox and outworked Ochoa landing more and better quality punches opening a cut under the left eye of Ochoa in the fifth. It was Valerio’s first eight round fight and he tired a bit over the last two rounds but outfought Ochoa to the bell. Scores 80-71 twice and 79-72 all for Valerio. The tall 22-year-old Mexican “Kid Neza” looks promising. Ochoa was 6-2 in his last 8 fights and gave Valerio a good test.

Miami, OK, USA: Middle: Antoine Douglas (22-1-1) W KO 4 Juan De Angel (20-7-1). Super Light: Rolando Chinea (15-1-1) W PTS 8 Kenneth Sims (12-1).Super Light: Ivan Baranchyk (17-0) W PTS 8 Keenan Smith (11-1). Middle: Charles Conwell (4-0) W TKO 2 Rick Graham (4-17-2).

Douglas vs. De Angel

Douglas halts late replacement De Angel. Douglas used a focused body attack to cut down the Colombian. After hurting De Angel with body shots in each round Douglas ended it in the fourth with yet another body punch. The 24-year-old “Action” continues to rebuild as he gets his third win since a crushing loss to Avtandil Khurtsidze in March last year. He retains his WBC Fecarbox title and wins the vacant WBA-NABA title. He and his sister Tyrieshia grew up in the foster care system and are both now pro fighters with Tyrieshia holding the UBF female super flyweight title. De Angel 30 falls to 2-4 in his last 6 fights.

Chinea vs. Sims

ShoBox shows can be hard on unbeaten fighters as they always aim for competitive matches to test the credentials of up and coming youngsters. Sims lost his unbeaten run here on a majority decision against unfancied Chinea. As expected Sims showcased his excellent skills early being quicker than Chinea. Despite that Chinea kept pressing and used his aggression to stay in the fight. In the end it was a fight won in the late rounds as despite fighting hard Sims could not match the work rate of Chinea over the seventh and eighth rounds allowing Chinea to open a winning gap. Scores 77-75 twice for Chinea and 76-76. Puerto-Rican born Lancaster- based Chinea lost a majority decision to unbeaten Ismail Muwendo in 2015 but this victory extends his current unbeaten run to 5 fights. Sims, 23, was a three-time PAL and a US national champion and big thing were expected from him but he admitted that it was a struggle to stay at super light and he will aim to move up to welter.

Baranchyk vs. Smith

Baranchyk batters his way to victory over Smith. In a wild opening round Smith first tried to throw Baranchyk over the top rope and then threw him to the canvas. Baranchyk put himself on the floor when he missed with a punch. As for the fighting in the first Baranchyk was his usual swarming aggressive self shaking Smith with a couple of rights but with Smith scoring with some good straight southpaw lefts and doing enough to edge the round. Baranchyk began to find the target with rights in the second as Smith was holding too much and not throwing enough. Their styles did not match well and at times it was untidy but the third saw Baranchyk doing the scoring and some needle crept in as they both looked to throw punches after the bell. Baranchyk continued to press in the fourth landing two good rights and Smith was given a severe warning for holding. Baranchyk made a fast start to the fifth and an under pressure Smith lost a point for holding as Baranchyk put him under increasing pressure. Baranchyk shook Smith with a big left and Smith was again holding hard. Smith did better in the sixth and seventh as he stood and traded more but he was still being outworked by Baranchyk and blasted by short hooks inside. Smith started the last brightly moving and scoring but then he tired allowing Baranchyk to land some heavy head punches and an exhausted Smith fell to the canvas twice before the final bell but his earlier work probably earned him at least a share of the round. Scores 80-71, 79-72 and 78-73 all for Baranchyk. Fighting in his adopted home town the 24-year-old “Beast” from Belarus, the IBF 5(4), is finding things a little tougher now. After a run of eight wins on the bounce by KO/TKO he has had to go the distance for a win in each of his last four fights. Philadelphian Smith showed some good moves but lacked the power to keep Baranchyk out.

Conwell vs. Graham

Conwell gets another quick win as he halts Graham inside two rounds. The 2016 Olympian now has two first round wins and two second round wins in his four fights. Still only 19 the Cleveland youngster was twice the USA Youth champion, won the gold medal at the 2015 National Golden Gloves and was voted 2015 Boxing Youth Male Boxer of The Year in the USA before winning through the US and Americas qualifications to get to Rio. I guess when you are the second youngest of nine kids fighting comes naturally. Poor Graham is now 1-12 in his last 13 fights.

Melbourne, Australia: Light Heavy: Blake Caparello (25-2-1) W TKO 6 Jordan Tai (10-4). Super Light: Czar Amonsot (34-3-3,1ND) ND 2 Martin Escobar (17-3,1ND).

Caparello vs. Tai

Caparello moves back up to light heavy and gets win over substitute Tai. It was six rounds of work but no real test for “Il Capo”. Caparello had height, reach, more experience and superior skills and slowly broke down the New Zealander until the referee stopped the fight in the sixth. The 30-year-old southpaw’s losses have been to Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavy title in 2014 and to Andre Dirrell in April last year. This win gets him the vacant WBA Oceania title and puts him back on the ratings ladder. Tai, 35, a former New Zealand super middle champion, came in at eight days notice.

Amonsot vs. Escobar

This one was over before it even warmed up. A clash of heads in the second round saw Amonsot suffer a cut on his left eyebrow and as the cut was too bad for Amonsot to continue it was declared a No Decision. The 31-year-old Filipino/Australian, the WBA No 3, is now 16-0-2 1ND in his last 19 fights. Argentinian Escobar had lost only one of his last 13 fights but against abysmally low opposition.

Santiago de Chile, Chile: Super Middle: Julio Alamos (6-0) W KO 3 Arnoldo Poblete (11-9-1). Poblete loses his title on the scales and is then kayoed by Alamos. In the first Alamos was pressing the fight only for Poblete to bang back hard early in the second but Alamos turned the fight his way again before the end of the round. In the third an uppercut followed by a straight right shook Poblete and opened a cut over his right eye. Alamos followed up with a hail of punches that put Poblete down and out. The 26-year-old Alamos was Chilean amateur champion and competed at the Pan American Championships but failed to get through the America’s qualifiers for the 2016 Olympics. He has three wins by KO/TKO. Poblete came in 3lbs over the limit and declined to make any attempt to sweat it off.

Mexico City, Mexico: Feather: Josue Veraza (19-8-2) W PTS 10 Romulo Koasicha (25-7). Veraza pulls of upset as he wins wide unanimous decision over WBO title challenger Koasicha. Veraza controlled this one all of the way. He had a plan and he kept to it. He boxed on the outside countering Koasicha and controlling the pace of the fight. A peach of a left hook put Koasicha down in the second and he also showed a cut and swelling under his left eye as Veraza dominated the action. Koasicha kept advancing but never really got into the fight as Veraza cruised to victory. Scores 99-90 twice and 98-91 all for Veraza. The 24-year-old local wins the vacant WBO Latino title, his first title as a pro. He was 5-5-1 in his last 11 fights so a rank outsider. Koasicha lost to Lee Selby for the WBC International title in 2014 and to Vasyl Lomachenko for the WBO title in 2015 but this was his first fight since losing to Orlando Cruz in March last year.

Bangkok, Thailand: Welter: Teerachai (38-0) W PTS 12 Ramadhani Shauri (22-12-1).

Teerachai (Tewa Kiram) vs. Shauri

Teerachai overcomes an early shock to outpoint game Tanzanian. Teerachai was barrelling forward landing heavily with both hands and Shauri soaked up a bundle of punishment. In the second round Teerachai had Shauri with his back to the ropes unloading when a counter right from Shauri sent Teerachai down on his rear. He was up quickly and was soon back to pounding on Shauri who took his bumps and lasted to the last bell. Scores 118-109 from all three judges for Teerachai who retains his WBA PABA title. He is No 1 with the WBA but has yet to face an opponent even remotely close to being rated. Shauri was 4-7 in his last 11 fights and that is better than many of Teerachai’s opponents.

Las Vegas, NV, USA: Middle: Orlando Lora (33-7-2) W TKO 7 Hector Camacho Jr (58-7-1). Heavy: Ronald Johnson (15-1,1ND) W PTS 8 Sergio Ramirez (14-4).

Lora vs. Camacho

An irresponsible Camacho gets stopped by Lora. Camacho missed the contract weight by a whopping 6 ½ lbs and at a second weight the difference was up at 9lbs and that caught up with him. After being competitive for three rounds he tired and was under constant pressure from Lora until being floored early in the seventh and the referee stopped the fight. Mexican Lora faded out of the scene in 2014 after going 4-5 with all of the losses by KO/TKO and all against high level opposition. Camacho, 38, was having his first fight since August 2014.

Johnson vs. Ramirez

Johnson gets another win on his return to the ring as he decisions Mexican Ramirez. Scores 78-74 twice and 79-73. The Las Vegas-based 31-year-old returned to the ring in August last year after almost seven years away and this is his fourth win since then. Ramirez is now 3-4 in his last 7 fights

July 15

London, England: Super Middle: Chris Eubank Jr (25-1) W PTS 12 Arthur Abraham (46-6). Feather: Lee Selby (25-1) W PTS 12 Jonathan Barros (41-5-1). Super Light: Michal Syrowatka (19-1) W TKO 12 Robbie Davies Jr (15-1). Feather: Kid Galahad (23-0) W TKO 10 Jose Cayetano (21-6). Super Feather: Martin Joseph Ward (18-0-2) W PTS 12 Anthony Cacace (15-1). Middle: Patrick Wojcicki (9-0) W PTS 6 Darryl Sharp (5-18).

Eubank vs. Abraham

Eubank outclasses an ageing Abraham to retain the IBO title and perhaps finish Abraham’s career.

Round 1

Abraham walked forward behind his high guard as usual. He had some success with his jab but Eubank was quicker and scored well with his own jab and landed a useful right uppercut.

Score 10-9 Eubank

Round 2

Eubank outscored Abraham throughout the round. He was getting through with his jab and firing quick combinations going to head and body under and around Abraham’s high guard and frustrated Abraham’s attempt to sage a strong finish to the round.

Score 10-9 Eubank 20-18

Round 3

Abraham had a much better third simply because he stopped using the high guard so much and threw and landed more punches. Eubank showed his own frustration late in the round swiping out with some wild punches.

Score 10-9 Abraham 29-28

Round 4

Eubank’s round . He took Abraham to the ropes and after scoring with hooks to the body he sent series of right uppercuts through the guard of Abraham. Abraham opened his arms to show he was not hurt and Eubank promptly repeated the right uppercuts with Abraham opening his arms for a second time which showed that Eubank’s punches had got through. Abraham tried to finish the round strongly but good footwork and upper body movement from Eubank prevented that.

Score 10-9 Eubank 39-37

Round 5

This was a closer round. Abraham started well making good use of his jab. Eubank launched a series of attacks and Abraham hid behind his high guard. Eubank was getting through with left hooks to the body and right uppercuts. Abraham came back later in the round to make it close but Eubank had done enough to take it.

Score 10-9 Eubank

Round 6 49-36

Abraham was back to the static high guard which is a pity as he was more effective when he boxed in an orthodox style and letting his hands go but old habits die hard. Eubank was firing punches from both hands and although many were being blocked he was throwing and landing more punches than Abraham.

Score 10-9 Eubank 59-55

Round 7

Eubank dominated this round. He was firing punches to head and body with Abraham forced to back up. On a couple of occasions Eubank was confident enough to just walk away showing his customary arrogance and then start blasting home combination. When Eubank went backwards at the end of the round his clever defensive work stymied any attempts by Abraham to land a punch.

Score 10-9 Eubank 69-64

Round 8

Over the early part of this round Eubank outboxed Abraham being quick and accurate with his jab. He then pierced Abraham’s high guard with lefts and rights to the body and uppercuts. Abraham was strong over the last minute scoring with a good straight right but that was not enough to cancel out the early work from Eubank.

Score 10-9 Eubank 79-73

Round 9

Easy round for Eubank. He outboxed Abraham on the outside and the challenger spent much of the round against the ropes behind his high guard as Eubank rained combinations and seemed to shake Abraham with a right.

Score 10-9 Eubank 89-82

Round 10

Eubank gave this round away. He spent much of it prowling around in a semi-crouch with both arms by his side. He was a difficult target for Abraham but you have to throw punches to win a round and Eubank did not.

Score 10-9 Abraham 98-92

Round 11

This one was closer as Abraham threw more punches and Eubank seemed to be tiring and only fought in bursts but his punches were the more accurate and he just did enough to edge the round.

Score 10-9 Eubank 108-101

Round 12

Eubank dominated the last round. He had Abraham on the defensive behind his high guard and jerked Abraham’s head back with hooks and uppercuts. Abraham tried to land a big right late in the round but Eubank dodged them with ease.

Score 10-9 Eubank 118-110

Official scores: 118-110, 118-110 and 120-108

Biggest career win so far for Eubank and a fairly easy one at that. His speed and movement nullified Abraham’s attempts to walk him down. The 27-year-old IBO champion not only retained his title but also moved on to the lucrative quarter-finals of the World Boxing Super Series where he will face the unbeaten, tough Turk Avni Yildirim with the winner to face either George Groves or Jaime Cox. At 37 it might be the end for “King Arthur” although that has been said before. He needed two trips to make the weight and that must have taken something out of him. He has an economic style and is strong so he might decide to continue although his long time coach said the he though Abraham should retire as he no longer had the heart for fighting. This was Abraham’s 22nd world title fight and he is now 5-2 against British opponents with the other loss being to Carl Froch.

Selby vs. Barros

Selby settles business with Barros as he easily outpoints the Argentinian as revenge for missing his big night in Las Vegas which fell apart due to Barros’ medical papers not being in order. Selby took charge from the start with his clever boxing and strong jab he was too quick for the Argentinian. In the second Selby continued his attacks with Barros spending time trapped on the ropes as Selby went for body punches. Whilst winning Selby did not seem as dominant as expected and Barros proved a strong opponent who took a good punch, landed some good shots of his own and had patches of success that saw him take a round here and there. A clash of heads opened a cut over the right eye of Selby but it never became a factor in the fight. Selby continued to pocket the rounds but was never able to badly shake Barros who put on some pressure over the late rounds. Selby’s far superior skills meant that Barros was never really in the fight with a chance. Selby had been looking to land a big left hook throughout the fight and he finally found the target with it in the last round and put Barros down. The challenger made it to his feet and to the bell without further scares. Scores 117-110 twice and 119-108 all for Selby. The Welshman had tragically lost his mother to cancer just a few days before the fight but had decided to go through with the match. This is only his second fight in 15 months and he was making the third defence of his IBF title. Beating his No 1 contender gives Selby some room for a voluntary defence and with the IBF ratings including Scott Quigg at No 2, Carl Frampton who attended this fight at No 3 and Josh Warrington at No 5 there is every chance of a big all-British match down the line. Barros, a former holder of the secondary WBA title, had won his last seven fights and owed his No 1 to a victory by split decision over rated Japanese fighter Satoshi Hosono in October 2016.

Syrowatka vs. Davies

Syrowatka gets last round victory over Davies in an exciting scrap. Syrowatka made a good start taking the fight to Davies in the first scoring with some strong rights. Davies landed a few of his own late in the round and had a good second as he boxed tidily and switching stances. By the third Syrowatka was already showing puffiness around his eyes as Davies looked to take control of the fight. Syrowatka showed his power with a hard left in the fourth but an even better left from Davies in the fifth looked to have Syrowatka hurt. They traded punches in the sixth with Davies getting the better of the exchanges but he emerged with a cut over his left eye. Davies continued to force the fight in the seventh and eighth and in the ninth a left from Davies knocked Syrowatka off balance and as his gloves touched the floor it was rightly ruled a knockdown. A gruelling tenth saw two tired fighters still exchanging heavy punches but late in the eleventh Syrowatka got through with a series of head punches. The Pole came out firing in the last and floored Davies with a heavy right. Davies only just made it to his feet before the ten was reached but he was very badly shaken. The fight could have been stopped then and after a series of punches from Syrowatka the referee did stop the fight just as the towel came in from Davies corner. Davies was taken from the ring on a stretcher and taken to hospital as a precaution but recovered to assure his fans he was OK. Big win for Syrowatka in his first fight outside Poland as a pro. He lifts the WBA Continental title and with Davies rated No 4 by that body it will also get him a high world rating. The 29-year-old is a former Polish amateur champion. He was stopped in four rounds by former European champion Rafal Jackiewicz in 2015 but outpointed Jackiewicz in a return last year. Davies, 27, was in front 106-102 on two cards and 106-103 on the third before the finish. At 27, he is young enough to come again.

Galahad vs. Cayetano

Galahad impresses as he outclasses Mexican Cayetano. The speed and skills of Galahad were just too much for the limited Cayetano to deal with. Galahad was able to score with ease with his southpaw right jab and was switching effortlessly to head and body. Cayetano was always a step behind but kept rolling forward into heavy counters. The Mexican had some minor success with rights of his own even switching to southpaw to see if that would alter the flow of the fight but Galahad was still in control. Galahad landed a great right/left combination in the fourth but after a couple of warnings lost a point in the fifth for another low blow. Cayetano did a bit better in the sixth but Galahad was soon back slotting home his jabs and firing home hurtful lefts. Cayetano was signalling Galahad to bring it on in the seventh which he did. He pounded Cayetano throughout the eighth and ninth and was unloading on the Mexican in the tenth as the referee stepped into stop the fight. The 27-year-old former unbeaten British, European and Commonwealth champion collects the vacant IBF Inter-Continental as he climbs back into contention after his ban,. He is No 10 with the IBF and will be hoping to get in the mix with Lee Selby, Carl Frampton Scott Quigg and Josh Warrington. Cayetano won his first 19 fights but as the quality of opposition has gone up he has gone down being 5-5 in his last 10 fights. In there is a good win over Felipe Orucuta , a loss on points against Leo Santa Cruz and a ninth round stoppage against Scott Quigg.

Ward vs. Cacace

Ward gets narrow unanimous decision over Cacace. The styles did not mix well but it was a close, hard fought contest all the way. Both fighters were cautious over the first two rounds. Cacace choose to start out fighting southpaw as usual but changed around during the fight. Ward was the busier fighter early getting in landing short punches and out again with Cacace not throwing as much mainly looking to land strongly with his left. The rounds continued to be close with neither boxer really committing himself. Cacace was switching guard in the sixth a round in which a punch opened a cut above the left eye of Ward. Ward’s higher work rate had him in the lead but Cacace seemed the fresher and the Belfast fighter looked to have pulled level by the end of the ninth but Ward outscored Cacace in the tenth. The last two rounds saw some very scrappy action with neither man landing enough clean punches to clearly take the rounds and in the end the judges decided that Ward had done enough to merit the decision. Scores 116-113, 116-114 and 115-114 all for Ward. Leeds-born Ward, 26, is a member of the Travelling community which is enjoying considerable success right now through the Fury brothers and Billy Joe Saunders. This was Wards third defence of his British title which means he has a Lonsdale belt to keep. He also won the vacant Commonwealth title and he also keeps that belt so he now has two of the most beautiful belts in boxing for his trophy collection. He is No 2 with the EBU so adding an EBU belt could be his next target. Cacace thought he had done enough to win this one and you can be sure he will press for a return or go for another title.

Wojcicki vs. Sharp

Wojcicki made sure that Germany had one winner on the night as he outpointed clever survivalist Sharp. The 25-year-old from Wolfsburg is one of the best prospects in Germany. As an amateur the Volkswagen toolmaker was German champion in 2009/2010 and 2011 and represented Germany at the 2012 Olympics. After the Olympics he went over the kickboxing and won the German title and was victorious at the World Cup. No names on his record yet and he is being built at a sensible pace. Sharp keeps his record of never losing by KO/TKO.

Inglewood, CA, USA: Super Feather: Miguel Berchelt (32-1) W PTS 12 Takashi Miura (31-4-2). Super Feather Jezreel Corrales (22-1) W TEC DEC 10 Robinson Castellanos (24-13). Light Heavy: Sullivan Barrera (20-1) W PTS 10 Joe Smith (23-2). Light: Mercito Gesta (31-1-2) W TKO 8 Martin Honorio (33-11-1). Feather: Many Robles Jr (13-0) W RTD 5 Christian Esquivel (30-12). Feather: Dihul Olguin (12-6-3) W PTS 8 Horacio Garcia (32-3-1). Super Feather: Recky Dulay (10-2,1ND) W TKO 3 Jaime Arboleda (10-1). Light: Ryan Garcia (10-0) W KO 1 Mario Macias (28-22).

Berchelt vs. Miura

Berchelt makes a successful first defence of his WBC title with unanimous decision over former champion Miura.

Round 1

Both started cautiously probing and prodding with their jabs. Berchelt began to throw some long rights at the southpaw challenger and in the last 20 seconds of the round Miura ducked into a right from Berchelt and was then caught by a right to the head and went down. He rolled up to his feet immediately and after the count there was not enough time for Berchelt to do any more damage.

Score 10-8 Berchelt

Round 2

For most of the second Berchelt was not looking to engage. He was circling the ring slipping jabs through Miura’s guard then jumping in with a quick burst of punches and out. As the round closed Berchelt turned up the heat firing punches from both hands which found the target on Miura’s head and had Miura in some disarray.

Score 10-9 Berchelt 20-17

Round 3

Miura was not in the fight. Berchelt was popping him with the jab on the outside and then springing forward and landing head punches from both hands with Miura unable to set himself to throw a punch. The challenger was warned about his head and it did not look like it was accidental head work.

Score 10-9 Berchelt 30-26

Round 4

Berchelt was making it look easy. He was too quick and was slotting home jabs firing straight rights and had Miura confused not knowing where the next punch was coming from. Miura was resorting to wild swipes as Berchelt continued to bounce punches off the head of Miura from distance and inside.

Score 10-9 Berchelt 40-35

Round 5

It was more of the same in the fifth. Berchelt was scoring continually with a jab/straight right and then getting away leaving a head down Miura swatting air. Miura did get through with a couple of straight lefts but the mobility and hand speed of Berchelt were too much for him.

Score 10-9 Berchelt 50-44

Round 6

Berchelt was almost playing with Miura in the sixth often leading with his right. Miura was getting desperate and just trying to walk Berchelt onto one big left but Berchelt was moving around the static Japanese fighter and scoring from different angles each time. He stood and traded with Miura just before the bell and again it was Berchelt doing the scoring.

Score 10-9 Berchelt 60-53

Round 7

Miura finally took a round. Despite the right side of his face swelling up he was landing his straight lefts and Berchelt’s work rate and accuracy dropped. He had been covering a lot of canvas as he danced around Miura and Miura was getting encouragement from some blood showing on Berchelt’s mouthguard.

Score 10-9 Miura 69-63

Round 8

Berchelt was getting back into his stride and he rocked Miura with a right/left combination and opened up with both hands. Miura recovered and was throwing wild shots one of which landed flush on the back of Berchelt’s head leading to a bit of recovery time for the champion and a warning to Miura. Berchelt opened up again at the end of the round with a flurry of punches.

Score 10-9 Berchelt 79-72

Round 9

Berchelt was jabbing and moving in the ninth circling Miura and stabbing home jabs. He was not sitting down on his punches which were tending to land with the full extension of his arm. Miura kept marching forward and over the last minute again began to find the target with his straight lefts and just did enough to edge the round.

Score 10-9 Miura 88-82

Round 10

Berchelt outboxed Miura in the tenth. He was on his bicycle circling the ring slotting home the occasional jab and scoring with quick combinations but he was mainly looking to stay outside. Miura chased hard but just could not land anything of substance.

Score 10-9 Berchelt 98-91

Round 11

Berchelt’s round. Although Miura had some success with his straight lefts Berchelt was scoring with quick punches from both hands and easily outscoring the challenger. Miura was only using his right as a range finder for his left so was just throwing one punch at a time and Berchelt was bouncing combination off Miura’s head and then moving.

Score 10-9 Berchelt 108-100

Round 12

Berchelt took no chances in the last. He again used hand speed and combinations to fire punches through the non-existent guard of an exhausted Miura who was just swinging hopefully and could hardly lift his hands at the end.

Score 10-9 Berchelt 118-109

Official scores 120-109, 119-108 and 116-111 all for Berchelt.

The 25-year-old “Scorpion” from Merida was making the first defence of his title which he won with an eleventh round stoppage of Francisco Vargas in January. Despite an 85% KO/TKO record Berchelt showed almost too much respect for the power of Miura never really sitting down on his punches or sustaining his attacks but the tactics, although not typically Mexican, worked. Miura was his mandatory challenger so now he can choose someone for a voluntary. Jezreel Corrales retained his WBA title on the show but I am not sure their styles would make a good mix and unification fights with either Vasyl Lomachenko or Gervonta Davis would be tough asks for any super feather. Former champion Miura was just too slow, one-paced and over reliant on his powerful left and retirement might be his choice.

Corrales vs. Castellanos

Corrales holds on to his WBA title with a majority verdict over Castellanos.

Round 1

No feeling out here. The southpaw champion was throwing quick bursts of light punches looking quicker and more accurate than a slow starting Castellanos .

Score 10-9 Corrales

Round 2

Castellanos let his hands go more in the second but Corrales was again getting his punches off first. A clash of heads saw Castellanos suffer a vertical cut high on his forehead between his eyes

Score 10-9 Corrales 20-18

Round 3

There were some wild exchanges in this one with both landing and missing in equal measure. A low left hook from Castellanos saw Corrales go down in pain and the referee called a time out. When the action restarted Castellanos finished the round strongly and Corrales was showing a small cut by his right eye.

Score 10-9 Castellanos 29-28

Round 4

Corrales touched down on the canvas with his gloves early in this round but it looked more as if he overbalanced and was not hurt. They continued to exchange punches which were more quick than powerful until a right hook from Castellanos dumped Corrales on his butt for a genuine knockdown. After the eight count Corrales had the better of the exchanges scoring with good straight lefts. With the first knockdown looking dubious and the strong finish from Corrales this was a 10-8 and not a 10-7 for me.

Score 10-8 Castellanos 37-38

Round 5

Castellanos took this one. He scored well with straight rights with Corrales throwing more but being wild with his punches at times.

Score 10-9 Castellanos 46-48

Round 6

Corrales round. He was getting through with straight lefts and anticipating Castellanos rushing attacks and either countering and moving or countering and then tying Castellanos up inside.

Score 10-9 Corrales 56-57

Round 7

Big round for Corrales. He was quicker and more accurate. He looked to shake Castellanos late in the round and then floored him with a straight left. Castellanos half blocked it but he was going back and the punch overbalanced him putting him on his rump. He was not hurt and was up quickly with the bell going just as the count was completed.

Score 10-8 Corrales 66-65

Round 8

Corrales clearly outboxed Castellanos. The Mexican’s vision was being hampered by the blood from the cut on his forehead trickling into his right eye. He was looking to counter in the round but Corrales was scoring with jabs and fast combinations with Castellanos to slow to gets those counters off.

Score 10-9 Corrales 76-74

Round 9

Castellanos had a better round. He was getting his punches off quicker and ducking under punches that had caught him in the eighth. He landed some rights which were his best punches so far and matched Corrales as they flailed away just before the bell. Castellanos was still being troubled by the blood trickling into his right eye and was also cut under the same eye.

Score 10-9 Castellanos 85-84

Round 10

Corrales scored with a couple of lefts and as he moved in to follow up Castellanos also threw a punch and Corrales head banged into the right side of Castellans’ face opening the existing cut under his right eye and turning it into an ugly gash and the doctor advised the fight should be stopped. With so little of the round gone-less than 20 seconds- I had to see it as an equal round.

Score 10-10 95-94

Official scores: 96-92, 94-93 for Corrales and 94-94 so a majority decision for Corrales.

If I had made the fourth a 10-7 I would have scored it a draw so I had no problem with the result. The 26-year-old champion from Panama was making the second defence of his WBA title and has now won 20 in a row but this was desperately close and could have gone either way over the closing rounds. It remains to be seen whether the WBA will order a rematch. Castellanos, 35, has the nickname of “Robin Hood” but “Cinderella Man” would be more appropriate as he was 10-10 in his first 20 fights and he rebounded from inside the distance losses to Rene Alvarado and Oscar Escandon to stop Yuriorkis Gamboa to earn his title shot. Let’s hope he gets a return.

Barrera vs. Smith

Both fighters badly needed a win here for different reasons. Smith was trying to capitalise on his victories over Andrzej Fonfara and Bernard Hopkins to force his way into a title fight and Barrera was looking to build on a win over previously unbeaten Vyacheslav Shabranskyy to put himself in a position to reverse a loss to Andre Ward last year. In the first round Barrera was countering well until late in the round when a straight left from Smith put him down. He beat the count and survived Smith’s attempts to get a spectacular victory. From there Barrera took over the fight. He had superior skills and employed a focused body attack,. Smith was the bigger puncher and always dangerous but was generally outboxed in round after round. Barrera was able to catch Smith with hard counters as he bulled forward. Smith was tending to load up on his punches and throwing big single punches with Barrera working more solidly. A right from Barrera had Smith shaken in the fourth as the Cuban showed he had some power of his own. Barrera was landing with enough punches for the referee to check with Smith in his corner after the seventh to make sure Smith wanted to continue. He did and made a big effort over the last three rounds but it was not enough. Scores 97-92 twice and 96-93 all for Barrera. The 35-year-old Cuban lifts Smith’s WBC International title. The win over Shabranskyy had seen him rated WBA 3/WBC 6 and WBO 12 and this victory should lift him even higher. For 27-year-old Smith it is a major set-back. He was WBC 3/WBA 5 so well placed to get a chance at the title but he looked crude and slow here and has a lot of work to do.

Gesta vs. Honorio

Gesta halts a fading Honorio. The Filipino had too much speed and skill for the shop-worn Honorio. Southpaw Gesta was comfortable on the back foot letting Honorio make the running and moving and countering the Mexican. Honorio did get through with some good rights but Gesta was quicker and found the target with his right jabs and straight lefts. A clash of heads saw Gesta suffer a cut but it was not a factor. Gesta had Honorio down in the fourth but Honorio survived and kept coming. By the seventh the fight had changed with Gesta forcing the fight getting inside the wide swings of Honorio and scoring with hooks and uppercuts. In the interval the referee went to Honorio’s corner to make sure he was able to continue. The referee must not have been convinced as just 15 seconds into the eighth as a right jab and a straight left sent Honorio staggering back the referee jumped in and stopped the fight. The 29-year-old Filipino was unbeaten in his first 27 fights until losing a wide points verdict against Miguel Vazquez for the IBF title in 2012. However he was inactive in 2013 and in 2016 and was the forgotten man of the light division. He started to put that right with a win over useful Gilberto Gonzalez in April and with more activity should now regain a world rating and eventually to get another title shot. Honorio, 37, lost in IBF title fights against Roberto Guerrero at feather and Juan Carlos Salgado at super feather but has now lost 4 of his last 5 fights.

Robles vs. Esquivel

Robles was moving up to eight rounds for the first time but gets this one over inside six rounds. Esquivel came in as a late substitute and did not fancy the job. He stayed around for five round soaking up punishment but had enough in the sixth and just walked away from the action as his corner threw in the towel. A win is a win but Robles must have been hoping for a more satisfactory ending. The 23-year-old Californian has 5 wins by KO/TKO. Esquivel faced Shinsuke Yamanaka for the vacant WBC bantam title in 2011 but is now 3-8 in his last 11 fights with all eight losses coming by KO/TKO.

Olguin vs. Garcia

Olguin refuses the role of victim and gets an upset decision over big puncher Garcia. In a reversal of expectations it was the southpaw from Guadalajara who showed power flooring Garcia in the second round and putting the verdict beyond doubt with another knockdown in the last. Scores 77-73 twice and 76-74. Olguin had lost his last three fights but those matches were all ones he was expected to lose. This win should get him some more work. Garcia won his first 29 fights before losing on points to Hozumi Hasegawa in 2015 and he has struggled since being 3-2-1 in his last 6 fights.

Dulay vs. Arboleda

This result broke a few hearts in Panama as Arboleda was one of the rising stars down in Canal country. The fight was to have gone on at the Golden Boy show on Friday but was switched here. The first two rounds were fairly even and it was still anyone’s fight for the first two minutes of the third. The referee stopped the action briefly to pull Arboleda’s shorts over his protector. When the action resumed Filipino Dulay stepped in with a wicked left hook to the body followed by another left and then a right to the head. Arboleda stiffened for a moment and then when down flat on his back as though his legs had been chopped from under him. He struggled to get up with legs like spaghetti and although he did get up his legs wobbled and he fell into the ropes with the referee immediately stopping the fight. Dulay, 23, was stopped in 94 seconds by Gervonta Davis in September 2015 and did not fight again until a win in the Philippines in January this year. This is win No 7 by KO/TKO for Dulay who is trained by former WBC light fly champion Rodel Mayol. Arboleda, 22, was a top flight amateur. He had won 5 of his last 6 fights by KO/TKO and was No 7 in the WBA ratings.

Garcia vs. Macias

Garcia gets another quick win. The outstanding teenage talent floored experienced Macias twice with rights before the referee stopped the fight after only 74 seconds. Still only 18, the 5’ 10” (178cm) from South California will be 19 on 8 August. He moves to four first round finishes and five second round finishes plus one points victory adding up to less than 18 rounds for his ten wins. He won a hatful of medals at Junior level whilst training in his father’s garage so worth noting for the future. Macias suffers his eighth loss by KO/TKO and is 2-10 in his last 12 fights.

Uniondale, NY, USA: Welter: Omar Figueroa (27-0-1) W TKO 3 Roberto Guerrero (33-6-1,2ND). Light Heavy: Marcus Browne (20-0) W TKO 2 Sean Monaghan (28-1). Heavy: Adam Kownacki (16-0) W TKO 4 Artur Szpilka (20-3). Super Welter: Patrick Day (14-2-1) W PTS 10 Eric Walker (15-1). Welter: Jamal James (21-1) W PTS 10 Ionut Dan Ion (36-5). Feather: Brandon Figueroa (13-0) W PTS 8 Fatiou Fassinou (28-7-3).

Figueroa vs. Guerrero

Figueroa crushes a gutsy Guerrero with five knockdowns. Guerrero made a confident start boxing on the outside working his right jab and scoring with straight lefts. When they stood and traded over the last minute he was also getting the better of the exchanges. Guerrero choose to go toe-to-toe with Figueroa in the second and his head was snapped by a vicious right uppercut and Figueroa then landed a series of hooks and uppercuts. Guerrero tried to fire back but a left uppercut dropped him to his knees. He jumped at eight and then tore into Figueroa with such ferocity that Figueroa was trapped on the rope desperately covering up. Figueroa then launched an attack of his own banging home hooks and uppercuts with Guerrero trapped on the ropes and his head again being jarred back and he slumped to his knees. After the count Figueroa landed a right to the body and Guerrero again slumped to his knees. Figueroa was raising his arms in triumph but Guerrero made it to his feet. The referee told him one more knockdown and it will be over and then the bell went. Before the start of the third the referee had the doctor examine Guerrero who insisted he was OK and wanted to carry on. Guerrero went straight after Figueroa driving him to the ropes and pumping hooks. Figueroa began to bang back and again punches were rocking Guerrero’s head worryingly and he fell to his knees. Despite his warning about one more knockdown after Guerrero got up the referee examined him and let him continue. Guerrero again tried to take the fight to Figueroa but a right to the head and a left to the body put him down and the referee waived the fight over. Texan Figueroa, 27, a former undefeated WBC light champion, had a good 2015 beating Ricky Burns and Antonio DeMarco but this was his first fight since that December 2015 win over De Marco. Guerrero has had a great career winning titles at feather and super feather and picking up various interim titles but this is his first loss by KO/TKO and it really is time to walk away. The strength of neck muscles is an important ingredient in punch resistance and Guerrero’s were like rubber with his head flopping about every time he took a serious head punch and that is dangerous so it was good to hear that he had announced his retirement.

Browne vs. Monaghan

Browne was in charge from the off. He was slotting home his southpaw jabs and as Monaghan tried to step inside Browne cleverly showed him the right and followed with a straight left. Monaghan never saw it coming and he was dumped on his rear. He was up quickly and when the action resumed as he tried to take the fight to Browne he was caught with more lefts and stumbled and fell into the ropes. Browne was finding gaps for his lefts again but a low left saw the action stopped and Monaghan given time to recover. He again tried to take the fight to Browne but time after time Browne banged home right jabs with Monaghan unable to land anything of substance. In the second a right to the head sent Monaghan stumbling into the ropes and as Browne landed a bundle of rights the referee stepped in and stopped the fight. Browne, a 26-year-old from Staten Island, showed speed and power and in an already crowded division he established himself as a threat. The 2012 Olympian now has 15 wins by KO/TKO and was rated WBC 7/IBF 9(8)/WBA 10 and should now improve on all of those ratings. Monaghan, 35, had been complaining that he was being avoided by the top fighters but his opposition had been good but not high level and this was a reality check for his ambitions.

Kownacki vs. Szpilka

Kownacki overwhelms Szpilka inside four rounds. Szpilka showed he was quicker and slicker in the first round as he buzzed around firing quick jabs and southpaw straight lefts. Kownacki was rumbling after Szpilka and was able to score with hefty shots when he could trap Szpilka on the ropes. Kownacki dominated the second as he walked through Szpilka’s punches landing long rights. Szpilka boxed better in the third. He kept moving and prodding out his jab. He was doing well until the last 20 seconds when he mocked Kownacki and an angered Kownacki scored with some hefty shots. Kownacki pressed harder in the fourth and scored early with long rights. After being hit with one of those Szpilka decided to drop his hands and show he was not hurt. Kownacki accepted the stupid offering of some free shots and walked forward landing lefts and rights driving Szpilka along the ropes and down in a corner. Szpilka was up quickly but he looked exhausted and after the eight count another series of rights from Kownacki drove him to a corner and as Kownacki continued to land punches the referee stepped in and stopped the fight. The 28-year-old Brooklyn-based Pole “Baby Face” Kownacki gets win No 13 by KO/TKO and collects his biggest scalp so far. He is strong but slow with a very flat-footed style with the result that he leans in when punching which could be trouble against a big counter puncher but he did a job on the more experienced Szpilka here. As for Szpilka this was his first fight since his ninth round kayo defeat against Deontay Wilder for the WBC title in January last year and he looked exhausted after just three rounds.

Day vs. Walker

After a stellar amateur career Day is finally starting to get his act together as a pro. He got the win here but it was a close, hard-fought victory. After a first round of study Day was rolling in the second getting in close, pressing Walker to the ropes and banging to the body. They were both willing to stand and trade with Day having the edge in power but leaving plenty of gaps for Walker to land some sharp counters. Day had a good third and the fourth was a pivotal round. A right from Day put Walker down. He beat the count but the punch had also opened a cut under Walker’s left eye. That gave Day a comfortable lead but Walker did not cave in. He continued to trade punches with Day and was very much in with a winning chance until Day staged a stronger finish over the last two rounds to cement his victory. Scores 96-93 twice and 95-94 all for Day who lifts Walker’s WBC Continental Americas title. The 24-year-old from Freeport, a former US and New York Golden Gloves champion, did not impress early as a pro and in November 2015 was stopped in one round by modest Carlos Garcia Hernandez. He steadied the ship somewhat last year with a couple of wins including a victory over useful Lithuanian Virgilijus Stapulionis and will be looking to kick on from this win over unbeaten Walker. The 34-year-old “Baby Faced Assassin” from Louisiana ran Day close but has some rebuilding to do.

James vs. Ion

James gets unanimous decision over Romanian veteran Ion. The tall James had big edges in height and reach and made good use of them to dominate the action. He continually snapped Ion’s head back as he countered the Romanian’s attacks. Ion took the punishment and kept moving forward using clever upper body movement getting inside and punching to the body. Ion had some success as he hurt James in the sixth but James was able to outscore him in most rounds and even when he tired late he had plenty of success when he stood and traded and emerged a clear winner on all three cards. Scores 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93. The 6’2” (188cm) James, 28, already has wins over good level opposition in Juan Carlos Abregu, Javier Molina and Wale Omotoso with his only loss being to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in August last year. Canadian-based southpaw Ion, 35, retired after four rounds in losing to Kell Brook for the IBF welter title in 2015 and was stopped in five rounds by Jarrett Hurd in March.

Figueroa vs. Fassinou

Figueroa make it two out of two for the Figueroa clan as he outpoints Fassinou. Figueroa had problems early with the constant changing of guard from southpaw to orthodox and the awkward style of the fighter from Benin but good body punching and a high work rate enabled Figueroa to open a gap over the middle and late rounds and he forced Fassinou to fight much of the time trapped against the ropes and under pressure. Scores 78-74 twice and 79-73 all for Figueroa. The 20-year-old “Heartbreaker” shows real promise. Fassinou, 31, a former WBC International Silver champion has now lost 3 of his last 4 fights.

Sydney, Australia: Cruiser: Jai Opetaia (12-0) W TKO 8 Daniel Ammann (32-10-1). Opetaia comes through good learning fight with Ammann and lifts vacant Australian title. Opetaia had height, reach, speed and age on his side with Ammann having much more pro experience. From the start Opetaia was scoring heavily with southpaw right hooks to Ammann’s body and long lefts to the head. Fellow-southpaw Ammann showed good punch resistance and was working his way inside behind a stiff jab and scoring with body punches when he got close. The body punches from Opetaia eventually wore Ammann down and his work rate dropped as Opetaia continued to land hefty right hooks. Opetaia had never gone past six round before and he also slowed. A big right shook Ammann in the eighth and as he tried to fight back some more clubbing head punches saw the referee stop the fight. The 22-year-ol Opetaia wins the vacant Australian and OPBF titles with his tenth win by KO/TKO. He is a former World Junior gold medallist and World Youth bronze medallist. In London at 16 he became the youngest ever boxer to represent Australia at the Olympics. He has great potential but is still a work in progress. Ammann, 34, a former Australian champion and Commonwealth title challenger gets his third loss by KO/TKO. He gave Opetaia a useful test and showed there was still room for improvement.

Goppingen, Germany: Cruiser: Firat Arslan (40-8-2) W TKO 8 Goran Delic (31-2). Super Light: Fatih Keles (9-0) W Renald Garrido (19-15-1).

Arslan vs. Delic

Arslan wins the vacant WBO European title as he bludgeons Delic to defeat. Neither fighter is a speed merchant so this was a slow fight. As usual Arslan employed a high guard walking Delic down with Delic able to score under and around the guard of Arslan but Arslan was the harder puncher and Delic lacked the power to stop Arslan’s march. A punch from Arslan knocked Delic’s mouthguard out in the fourth and Arslan continued to score with stabbing jabs and short hooks. By the sixth Delic looked exhausted. Arslan rocked Delic with a right and Delic beckoned for Arslan to try again. Twice more Arslan landed good head punches and each time Delic dropped his hands to show he was not hurt. He most certainly was hurt when a left hook from Arslan knocked him over. He was up and ready continue after the count. Arslan hunted Delic down scoring with more lefts until a right had Delic slumping forward to his knees and the referee waived the fight over just as the towel came in from Delic’s corner. The 46-year-old Arslan, a former holder of the secondary WBA title, makes it six wins since losing a split decision against Yoan Pablo Hernandez for the IBF title in 2014. He is No 3 with the WBO but with Oleg Usyk tied into the World Boxing Super Series it remains to be seen how the WBO will view Usyk’s commitments. German born Bosnian Delic, 43, has met only very mediocre opposition with the exception of Juan Carlos Gomez who stopped Delic in 2014. His inflated record was exposed here.

Keles vs. Garrido

This was intended to be an easy defence of his WBO European title for Turkish prospect Keles but Garrido came close to ruining the party. This was an intense, close fight in which an argument could be made for either fighter coming out the winner and the draw was a good reflection of the fight. Scores 95-95 twice and 96-94 for Keles. The 27-year-old German-based Turk, a former gold medal winner at the European Championships, remains a fighter with a future and has the backing to help him climb. Former French super light champion Garrido is a much better fighter than his record shows and in his recent activity there is a win over previously unbeaten Olympic silver medallist Daouda Sow and a very close loss against Frankie Gavin.

Sequals, Italy: Cruiser: Fabio Turchi (12-0) W KO 4 Cesar David Crenz (22-11).

Italian champion Turchi brutalises Crenz with body punches for win. Southpaw Turchi stuck mostly to the jab over the first two rounds then upped the pace in the second adding hard combinations. The Italian was finding the target with body punches in the fourth although Crenz scores with some good counters. In the fifth a right to the body put Crenz on the floor. The visitor beat the count but another right to the body put him down and the fight was over. Turchi, 23, wins the vacant WBC International Silver title and makes it 9 wins by KO/TKO. As an amateur Turchi won a silver medal at the World Youth Olympics and a bronze medal at the World Youth Championships. Boxing is in his blood as his father Leonardo was Italian light heavy champion. The show was to honour former heavyweight champion Primo Carnera who was born in Sequals. Turchi advised that he has signed a three year contract with Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal outfit. Now 8 losses by KO/TKO for 37-year-old former Argentinian champion Crenz.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico: Super Fly: Israel Gonzalez (20-1) W PTS 10 Yonathan Padilla (18-3). Bantam: Gerardo Castillo (20-1) W TKO 5 Jonathan Perez (3-3).

Gonzalez vs. Padilla

Gonzalez climbs off the floor to get unanimous decision over Padilla. This was to have been for Padilla’s WBC Youth title but he failed to make the weight and it went ahead as a non-title fight. Gonzalez was down from a left hook in the first but he recovered and boxed his way to a wide unanimous decision. He has won his last seven fights. No names in there but some experienced fighters. Two losses in a row now for Padilla.

Castillo vs. Perez

Castillo gats back into the winning column with stoppage of novice Perez. After winning his first 19 fights Castillo suffered a majority decision loss in fight No 20 but just three weeks later he is back on form. His success is remarkable as he is a deaf mute but has overcame those disadvantages to make a career as a professional.

Castro Urdiales, Spain: Welter: Kerman Lejarraga (23-0) W TKO 3 Azael Cosio (20-6-2,1ND). Lejarraga overcomes being rocked and bloodied to batter Cosio to defeat. After a cautious first round Cosio put Lejarraga down with a punch that seemed to hit Lejarraga on the back of the head. Lejarraga was up quickly but whilst the referee pondered over whether to take any action Cosio landed a sneak punch and continued his attacks. Lejarraga was still a bit dazed but fought back and at the end of the round looked rattled and angry rather than hurt but worryingly he was bleeding from the nose and had a cut under his right eye. It was over in the third. Lejarraga staggered Cosio with a pair of lefts then landed a right to the head and drove the Panamanian to the ropes landing straight rights and lefts. Cosio fought his way out of the corner only to be driven back again. Lejarraga was teeing off with lefts and rights and a chopping right put Cosio down under the bottom rope. The Panamanian was up immediately but the referee wrapped his arms around him as Cosio tottered back to the ropes and the fight was over.. The 25-year-old Basque “Revolver” makes it 9 wins in a row by KO/TKO and 19 in total. Rated WBA 5/WBC 14 his next target will be the Spanish champion Jose Del Rio. Cosio, 35, has now lost his last three fights by KO/TKO.

Chonburi, Thailand: Minimum: Knockout CP Freshmart (16-0) W PTS 12 Rey Loreto (23-14). Super Middle: Les Sherrington (36-10) W KO 2 Yuttana Wongda (12-21-1).

CP Freshmart (Thammanoon Niyomtrong) vs. Loreto

CP retains his WBA title on a unanimous decision but the fight was a tough one for the champion and the final scores flattered him. Southpaw Loreto had height and reach over the diminutive CP and used a strong jab and straight lefts to clearly take the first round. From there CP brought his own jab into play and gradually managed to get inside and work the body and head with hooks. Loreto was still scoring well with his jab and straight lefts and both fighters began to mark up from the attention of the other fighter’s fists. It was a back and forth battle with Loreto doing his best work at a distance and CP from the sixth getting through with some wicked body punches. Loreto had a good seventh scoring with some choice right uppercuts and in the eighth both fighters were going to the body-and often well below the belt. A big moment in the ninth saw CP push Loreto back and land a straight right with the combined effect putting Loreto down. He protested over what he saw a push and not a genuine knockdown but it made it a 10-8 round for CP. In the tenth Loreto was showing a cut over his left eye from a clash of heads and CP’s left eye was almost closed. Over the last three rounds both fighters tired but Loreto was the one coming forward and throwing punches with CP resorting to a lot of holding to smother the attacks of Loreto. In the end the judges saw CP a clear winner. Scores 117-110 twice and 115-113 all for CP. For me the 115-113 was the best reflection of the fight and if you take account of the 10-8 in the ninth it could have gone either way. For 26-year-old CP Freshmart this was the third defence of his WBA title and he will hard to beat in Thailand. Filipino Loreto, also 26, a former undefeated IBO champion turned his career around with a run of seven victories including wins over former champions Pornsawan and Nkosinathi Joyi in Thailand and South Africa respectively and he will I am sure get another title shot sometime.

Washington, DC, USA: Welter: Gerome Quigley Jr (17-0) W PTS 10 Luis Hernandez (16-5). Local boxer Quigley adds the vacant USBO title to his collection as he outpoints Hernandez. Over the early rounds Hernandez was competitive as he made a fast start. Even under pressure Quigley took those early rounds and some hefty body worked slowed Hernandez allowing Quigley to boss the fight and take a wide unanimous decision. Scores 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92 all for 33-year-old Quigley. This counts as overtime for Quigley as he had won his last 13 fights by KO/TKO including six first round finishes. Puerto Rican Hernandez is 3-4 in his last 7 fights with all of the losses being to unbeaten fighters.

Blackpool, England: Middle: Super Light: Ryan Mulcahy (9-0) W PTS 10 Ben Wager (12-9-1). Heavy: Nathan Gorman (10-0) W TKO 5 Antonio Sousa (4-6-1). Super Middle: Scott Fitzgerald (7-0) W TKO 2 Raimonds Sniedze (12-34-2).Super Light: Tom Farrell (13-0) W PTS 6 Chris Adaway (7-34-4). Super Welter: James Metcalf (16-0) W TKO 1 Konstantin Alexandrov (5-24-2).

Mulcahy vs. Wager

Mulcahy wins the vacant BBB of C Central Area title with points victory over Wager. Referee’s score 97-94. Good win for the 27-year-old “Monk” from Liverpool as he was going past six rounds for the first time. Second shot at this title for Wager who has been in some tough matches.

Gorman vs. Sousa

Gorman much too big and much too strong for Portuguese cruiser Sousa. The Nantwich prospect floored Sousa in the second and ended it early in the fifth. A right, two left hooks to the body another right and a wicked body punch had Sousa on the floor in agony and the referee stopped the fight. The 21-year-old Gorman from the Ricky Hatton team registers his eighth win by KO/TKO. As an amateur he fought at the World Youth Championships. First real test is coming up in October when he faces unbeaten Nick Webb for the vacant English title. He is looking to add another title to those already won for the Traveller’s community by Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders, and Hughie Fury. Second loss by KO/TKO for Sousa who has already fought in six different countries.

Fitzgerald vs. Sniedze

Fitzgerald outclasses young Latvian. Fitzgerald worked the body hard in the first round. He continued to hand out punishment at the start of the second switching to the head and putting Sniedze down with a right. The Latvian beat the count but did not want to continue and the fight was stopped. The Preston fighter, a former English amateur champion and gold medal winner at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, looks a good prospect. Poor Sniedze falls to 10 losses in his last 11 fights.

Farrell vs. Adaway

Farrell makes it lucky 13 as he extends his total of wins with victory over Adaway. Farrell had Adaway down from a right in the third but could not keep him there and had to settle for a points victory. Referee’s score 60-54 for Farrell. The 27-year-old from Liverpool won the vacant WBA International title last year and is making steady progress. Adaway usually goes the distance and gave Farrell some useful work.

Metcalf vs. Alexandrov

Metcalf wasted no time here. He went after Alexandrov from the bell and after two knockdowns in the two minutes of action the referee stopped the fight. The 28-year-old “Kid Shamrock” from Liverpool makes it 8 wins by KO/TKO. Fourth loss by KO/TKO for Bulgarian Alexandrov.

Chandler, AZ, USA: Super Welter: John Vera (17-0) W PTS 10 Daniel Rosario (11-3). Super Bantam: Rico Ramos (28-5) W PTS 10 Juan Antonio Lopez (12-3). Welter: Abel Ramos (18-2-2) W TKO 6 Emmanuel Robles (15-3-1).

Vera vs. Rosario

Vera fails to impress as he only squeezes past modest Rosario on a majority decision. Scores 96-94 twice and 95-95. Winning the vacant WBA-NABA title last year with a decision over someone with a 10-1-1 record saw Vera rewarded with a top 15 rating by the WBA but only just getting past Rosario shows just how stupid his current No 7 rating is. The 25-year-old southpaw from Fort Worth will have to do better than this. Puerto Rican Rosario has no luck as two of his losses have been majority verdict and the third a split decision.

Ramos vs. Lopez

Former WBA super bantam Ramos makes it four wins in a row as he floors Lopez in the last round. Scores 98-91 twice and 99-90. Since losing his WBA title to Guillermo Rigondeaux in 2012 he has made a habit of losing the big fights but is No 10 with the WBA. Mexican southpaw Lopez is now 2-3 in his last 5 fights.

Ramos vs. Robles

In what looked the best match on paper local fighter Ramos floored Robles in the sixth to force the stoppage. Now 13 wins by KO/TKO for Ramos whose losses have been in tough fights against Regis Prograis and Ivan Baranchyk. After consecutive defeats against Steve Claggett and Kenneth Sims Jr it is now three losses in a row for southpaw Robles.

Fight of the week: Chris Eubank Jr vs. Arthur Abraham as Junior outclasses the experienced Armenian with honourable mention to Miguel Berchelt’s master class against Takashi Miura.

Fighter of the week: Omar Figueroa for his destruction of Roberto Guerrero

Punch of the week: The right from Filipino Recky Dulay which separated Panamanian prospect Jaime Arboleda from his senses with honourable mention to the straight left from Marcus Brown that scored his first knockdown of Sean Monaghan.

Upset of the week: The come from behind win for Pole Michal Syrowatka over Robbie Davies with honourable mention to Recky Dulay for his destruction of Arboleda.

One to watch: Australian cruiser Jai Opetaia 12-0 and new Australian and OPBF champion and teenager Ray Garcia also looks good

