Danny Ball: Sunday Best

The 20-year-old’s brother, Jamie, became Midlands Area Champion in a 15 fight unbeaten career which ended in 2012. A back injury put an end to Jamie’s career and now Danny is ready to continue the Ball boxing tradition.

The super welterweight has already spent years in white collar boxing and he will be making his professional debut on his doorstep on BCB Promotions’ ‘Sunday Best’ show at the Copthorne Hotel, Dudley, this coming Sunday, 23rd July.

Ball told bcb-promotions.com he has received plenty of advice from his brother and he will be looking to show how much he has improved in front of his home crowd.

“My brother was the first person to take me to a boxing gym when I was a little kid,” he explained. “He has always been someone that I have looked up to and have aspired to be like.

“I believe I can go on and hopefully achieve what he has done and maybe even more in boxing. He was a bit unlucky with his time in boxing and I believe I can go even further than he did.

“He is always ringing me up and discussing things and checking how I am doing. He gives me little bits of advice all the time and he has been a massive help in getting me to where I am now.

“He isn’t working with me at the minute but he is thinking of taking his second licence so he can be with me in the corner and that would be brilliant to have him there with me.

“I just want to put on a performance and show everyone how much I have improved and how far I can go. I was lazy and fat as a white collar but I have changed now and I want to have an exciting fight and draw in a crowd.

“This is the first time that I have properly knuckled down and focused on my training before a fight and it has paid off. I have lost two and a half stone in weight since turning pro and I am definitely feeling the benefits.

“I feel so much better down at this weight. I feel sharper, fitter and a lot faster. I am punching a lot harder now too with the speed now I have lost the weight and you will see that on the night.

“I had 15 fights as a white collar boxer but I was just messing about with that really and I wasn’t really training properly for it. I was being a bit idle so I decided now was a good time to get my head down and work hard and give it a go in the professionals.

“I just want to give it my best and challenge myself as much as I can. Since I was 16 I have been fighting fully-grown men and not training and getting by with my boxing skills. So now I have put all the effort in I am excited to see how much that will improve my game as a professional.”

The Kingswinford pugilist is delighted to be making his professional bow so close to home and he believes he will enjoy the occasion and give a performance to remember.

“The venue is a 10 minute walk away and I am buzzing to get in there and make my debut on a local show,” he added. “I have sold tickets and I am getting a real buzz from it all with it being my first time as a professional.

“I don’t really suffer with nerves so I don’t think that will be a problem for me. It is a massive occasion and I am desperate to do well but I have trained hard and I know I am ready. I definitely think I will enjoy the experience more than being nervous during it.”

Dudley’s Ryan ‘Tank’ Aston, Old Hill’s Manny Zaber, Coseley’s Tommy Ghent and Ludlow’s Craig Morris also feature on BCB Promotions’ ‘Sunday Best’ at the Copthorne Hotel Merry Hill-Dudley on 23rd July.

Tickets are priced at £35 for Standard unreserved tickets or £60 ringside to include a two-course Sunday Lunch. They are available by calling 01384 482 882 or by calling the boxers direct.

