Artif Ali is excited ahead of his assault on the British Featherweight scene next season.

Accrington’s Ali is unbeaten in his last five contests, and is now eyeing title opportunities on a domestic and/or international scene. ‘Sniper’ opened up about his plans for the new season.

The Lancashire man said, “My ambitions are to get as active as possible and get in contention for titles.

“I want to be involved in real fights and I want to make a name for myself in boxing.”

Ali has linked up with South African trainer Sean Krool at Krool’s buzzing Fight Factory base in Manchester. Ali elaborated on how his link up with Krool has been going.

“Training with Sean is really good; I’m learning a lot and progressing daily.

“Training is tough but it’s what I need to be in top shape so when opportunities arise I will be ready.”

The domestic Featherweight scene is currently buzzing, with fighters such as Carl Frampton, Lee Selby and Josh Warrington all close to the pinnacle of the division. ‘The Sniper’ Ali gave this thoughts on the British Featherweight scene.

“I can fight at either Super Bantam or Featherweight but if there is big opportunity at Feather I will take it.

Ali continued, “There are some great fighters like Frampton and Selby who have both held world titles and I want to get my name in the mix but I know there’s a lot of work to do to get to that stage but I am up for the challenge!”

There has been much talk of Ali locking horns with Michael Gomez Jnr in a North West derby. Ali gave his take on the potential clash with Gomez Jnr.

He said, “It will be a big domestic fight for the North West and it will be explosive but I am confident I will come out victorious.

“I know for a fact I have got the tools to beat Gomez Jnr in impressive fashion.”

