Bakhtiyar Eyubov and Sonny Fredrickson to meet in co-feature to Nikki Adler vs Claressa Shields

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Junior welterweight knockout artist Bakhtiyar “Bakha Bullet” Eyubov (13-0, 11 KOs) will face fellow undefeated prospect Sonny “Pretty Boi” Fredrickson (17-0, 11 KOs) in a 10-round ShoBox: The New Generation co-featured bout Friday, Aug. 4 live on SHOWTIME from MGM Grand Detroit.

The match-up will serve as the chief supporting bout of Salita Promotions’ “BATTLE OF THE BEST” – a women’s 10-round super middleweight unification between two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (3-0, 1 KO) and WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Nikki Adler (16-0, 9 KOs). Adler vs. Shields is also for the vacant IBF Super Middleweight Title.

In the opening bout of the telecast at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, undefeated consensus Top-10-ranked super bantamweight Vladimir Tikhonov (15-0, 9 KOs), of Russia, will face Texas slugger Jesse Angel Hernandez (8-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round matchup of fellow southpaws.

Note: The ShoBox telecast will now begin at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT immediately following the premiere of Episode 1 of ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. McGregor. The start time was previously announced as 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets for the event promoted by Salita Promotions are on sale now and priced at $350, $250, $125 and $60. They will be available at www.ticketmaster.com. Eyubov vs. Fredrickson is promoted in association with Roc Nation.

The 30-year-old Brooklyn-based Eyubov is originally from Aktjubinsk, Kazakhstan. A charismatic showman, Eyubov is a fast-rising prospect – his fight against Fredrickson will be Eyubov’s third on ShoBox: The New Generation. He stopped then 16-2-1 Jared Robinson in three rounds in January 2016 and took an exciting 10-round split decision from veteran Karim Mayfield in August 2016.

“I simply want to fight the best,” Eyubov said. “Sonny is a skilled fighter who I know will come to fight. I look forward to putting on a great show for fans at MGM Detroit and those watching on SHOWTIME. Expect a special performance on August 4.”

The 22-year-old Fredrickson hails from Toledo, Ohio. Tall and rangy for the weight, Fredrickson stands an imposing 6-foot-2 and has power in both hands. He compiled an outstanding amateur record of 120-8 (60 KOs) and collected numerous accolades, including the 2013 National PAL Bronze Medalist (141 lbs.), the 2013 National Golden Gloves Final Eight (141 lbs.), five Toledo Golden Glove Championships and two Ohio State Junior Olympics Championships.

Fredrickson said, “Going up against another undefeated fighter will be a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills in front of the world Personally, I feel like I have much to prove and I’m looking forward to making a strong statement against a tough, quality fighter. I’ve been training hard to get this chance and I’m looking forward to putting together a great performance.”

The 27-year-old Tikhonov was born in Grozny and now lives in Saint Petersburg, Russia. A former decorated amateur boxer, Tikhonov finished with a record of 85-15 and is designated a “Sport Master of Russia,” a prestigious honor bestowed upon the country’s top athletes. Currently rated No. 9 by the WBA and No. 10 by the IBF and WBO, the southpaw has made his training home in Detroit for this fight.

Tikhonov said, “I came to Detroit and am training at the Kronk Gym to round out my camp. Russia has a great school of boxing and I feel very prepared. With that Kronk Gym magic, the sky is the limit. I can’t wait to show my skills to the world on August 4.”

The 26-year-old Jesse Angel Hernandez, of Fort Worth, Texas, compiled a 68-6 record as an amateur in Texas before turning pro in 2009. The southpaw was inactive for five years due to managerial issues and a shortage of local gyms, but has rededicated his career since returning in 2014 and has since remained active. The 5-foot-8 Hernandez comes from a boxing family and is one of 16 brothers and sisters. Nine of the boys were boxers and six turned professional, including Jose “El Loco” Hernandez, who scored a draw against former world champion Mickey Bey, and Rodrigo Hernandez, who fought to the only draw with Leo Santa Cruz.

Hernandez said, “I will do everything to entertain and make the folks giving me this opportunity proud of their decision to give me this spotlight. I have been doing this since I was a young kid. Boxing runs through my family’s blood, and I’m coming to turn people’s heads, showcase my talent, and show I’m a force to be reckoned with. Catch me throwing bombs on August 4.”

Dmitriy Salita, head of Salita Promotions, said, “Both fights are between top contenders with real aspirations for world titles soon. This is what ShoBox is all about, the best fighting the best. August 4 is going to be a memorable event, top to bottom, with the birth of new stars in several weight classes. Detroit, Mich., the birth place of numerous boxing greats, is the perfect location for this night of exciting world-class championship boxing.”

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Bakhtiyar Eyubov, Claressa Shields, Nikki Adler, sonny fredrickson