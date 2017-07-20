Second City Slickers: Sean Davis

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Sean Davis plans to start another title chase after an opportunity to bounce back with a contest in his home city of Birmingham next

month.

Hockley’s Davis returns to the ring on Saturday July 22 determined to redress the balance after his first pro defeat.

He features on Errol Johnson’s Black Country Boxing show, titled ‘’Second City Slickers,’ at the city centre’s Holiday Inn Queensway.

The 27-year-old conceded the WBC International super bantamweight title to the heavy-handed Gamal Yafai, who put him down a staggering

six times before the referee finally stepped in.

He lasted seven rounds on the big stage at Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena, live on Sky Sports under the Matchroom Boxing banner, in May.

He also had to relinquish the English crown to defend his WBC honours, with the national strap since claimed by the unbeaten Josh Kennedy.

Davis is a viable challenger for a belt he never lost in the ring, so Kennedy has a ready-made fight should his camp look to make a defence.

Both will be watching the British title situation with interest, too, with Thomas Patrick Ward and Jazza Dickens set to contest a rematch

after Ward prevailed on a technical decision last time.

Davis said: “I’ve told my team that I want to be going after titles again, as soon as possible. First, I need a fight and a good performance

to show people what I can do.

“The English title is something I’d be interested in again, but I’m also keeping an eye on the British. I want to be snapping at the

heels of the champions.

“I had to vacate the English to defend the WBC International belt which, as a big fight on a TV show, had to be done.

“I was proud to hold the English belt and I’d love to get that status again, but that’s not where it ends. I’m still ambitious.”

Davis, who defeated Lonsdale belt holder Jason Booth to win the English title, is a distance fighter with all of his 12 pro wins on points.

He waited the best part of a year to get it on with Yafai, who withdrew from their original date at the same venue last October through

injury.

Davis said: “I’m not making excuses, I believed and still do that I can beat Gamal on my day. I didn’t perform to the best of my abilities.

I’d be up for a rematch, but I have to accept it’s unlikely.

“I was down a few times but I’d have kept on getting up so, in the end, the referee probably saved me from myself. I’ve no complaints

about that.

“Gamal got me with a left hook to the body for the first knockdown and, after that, I was in immense pain if he so much as touched me

in that area.

“I’ve never been hit as hard in my life as some of the shots he threw, so fair play to him. I congratulate and wish him all of the best

for the future.”

Joining Davis on the bill is Solihull’s Jordan Clayton, who will look to add the British Challenge super welterweight bauble to International

Challenge honours in another eight-rounders.

Brummie debutants Ashley Silver, Matt Sen and Nathan Stevens turn over with four-round bouts in the super welter, cruiserweight and heavyweight

divisions respectively. Redditch’s former Midlands Area Super Middleweight, Andrew ‘D’Animal’ Robinson completes the card.

Tickets are £65 VIP to include a two-course meal or £35 standard, unreserved seating. Call 07964 984 445.

