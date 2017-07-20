FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The line-up for BCB Promotions’ ‘Sunday Best’ is now complete.

Topping the bill is Ryan Aston, who will take on late replacement Cristian Hoskin-Gomez in an opponent switch for his six-rounder on Sunday.

Dudley’s Aston fights on home turf at Brierley Hill’s Copthorne Hotel for an afternoon battle with the Devon-based Spaniard, writes Your Sport Black Country editor Craig Birch.

The show also features Coseley’s Tommy Ghent, Kingswinford’s Danny Ball, Manny Zaber and Craig Morris.

Aston was due to face Anthony Fox but instead tackles the tough 22-year-old, who has only been stopped twice in 34 bouts, with five wins and four draws on his record.

‘Tank’ has also boxed regularly to the tune of 25 pro bouts and has won 18 of them, with eight TKOs. He’s also drawn twice and lost four times, all in title situations.

The 26-year-old middleweight has challenged for Midlands titles on three occasions, plus an IBF International title, and has yet to sample glory.

He’s now managed by Johnson and trained by Joby Clayton, Robert Wright and Richard Ghent, the older brother of Tommy.

The younger Ghent is still only 24 and displayed bags of promise, which he will look to renew four years since he last boxed.

He’ll return against Bulgarian Teodor Nikolov, 23, who steps in for his 30th paid contest and boxes regularly in the UK.

Talented welterweight Ghent is still unbeaten, too, having racked up five victories with three stoppages, his last outing a points success over Jay Morris in July 2013.

Ball is also from a boxing family, as the younger sibling of former Midlands super welterweight champion Jamie.

Most of the 21-year-old’s experience has come as an unlicensed fighter, but he will now learn his craft in the pro game. He takes on Czech opponent Martin Karbhel.

Zaber, aged 22 and from Old Hill, resumes his efforts in the super featherweight division against Harvey Hemsley, the latter reaching the milestone of 40 pro fights.

Late addition Morris, from Ludlow in Shropshire and the former Midlands welterweight titlist, has been paired with Poland’s Marcin Cybulski.

Tickets, priced at £35 or £60 ringside with the latter including a two-course lunch, are still available by calling 01384 482 882 or contacting the boxers directly on

Facebook. A handful of tickets will be available on the door priced at £40.

