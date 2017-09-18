Braehmer and Brant ready for Ali Trophy clash in historic Schwerin

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Juergen Braehmer (48-3, 35 KOs) and Robert Brant (22-0, 15 KOs) meet in the ring on Friday October 27 when the World Boxing Super Series’ super middleweight division and the quest for the Ali Trophy illuminate the Kongresshalle in Schwerin, Germany.

“I am very glad the World Boxing Super Series can announce a date and venue for my quarter-final against Rob Brant,” said 38 year-old Braehmer.

The former WBA and WBO Light Heavyweight Champion is looking forward to fighting in his habitat in Germany.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

“I am very excited that this bout is going to take place in my hometown of Schwerin. In short: I cannot wait to start my journey to win the Ali Trophy!”

Brant from Minnesota, however, is looking forward to passing through historic Schwerin, famous for its beautiful Old Town and romantic Schwerin Palace, on his promising career path.

“Braehmer is a well accomplished and proven boxer worldwide with star power in his home country,” said 26 year-old Brant. “I have no problem going to his backyard for a fight; he is a seeded athlete in the tournament.”

“I feel this is a pure crossroads fight containing a proven well-known fighter toward the end of his career against a hot prospect looking to make his name in the sport. I feel confident in winning this fight as does everyone in my training circle. After researching Schwerin I am excited to compete in such a beautiful and historic city!”

The winner of Juergen Braehmer vs. Robert Brant will face the winner of Callum Smith vs. Erik

Skoglund.Tickets go on sale on Monday via Eventim.de.

Read more articles about: Juergen Braehmer, Robert Brant

See Also