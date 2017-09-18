Jamie Spence: Friday Night Lights

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Jamie Spence plans to go all out in his final year in the ring as he prepares to swap pugilism for pushchairs.

The Northampton welterweight is expecting a baby in December and, at 33, admits trying to balance fatherhood and Father Time will be difficult.

Spence, who fights on BCB Promotions’ ‘Friday Night Lights’ at The Deco in his hometown on September 29, said: “I’ve got another year in me, I think.

“My little boy is on the way and when you add that to training and working at the same time, it gets harder as the years go on.”

Spence, who plans to name his son George after his Grandfather, wants to finish on a high.

He told BCB Promotions: “I’ll see how the fight goes this month but I’d like a shot at a decent title – the British or Commonwealth, or even the European.

“I’m hoping for a Midlands Area title fight in December and we’ll take it from there. I had a couple of years out so I’m a young 33 but time waits for no man. I’ve got another year to really push myself and see what I can achieve.”

Spence takes on former English title challenger, Liam Richards, on ‘Friday Night Lights’, which is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Northampton. It’s a fight he’s looking forward to as looks to record a third straight win on home turf.

“This is the biggest show in Northampton in a good while,” he said. “It’s nice to fight at home. It gives the crowd more value for money because they can support several local boxers, and it really makes the atmosphere better.

“The shows at The Deco are building and it’s great to have Grosvenor Casino Northampton on board supporting professional boxing too.”

Joining Spence on the Deco bill a host of local talent, all boxing on their own turf

The Felix brothers – Dominic and Curtis – are both in action alongside Nathan Reeve and Drew Brown. Swadlincote’s Connor Parker no longer features.

Tickets for ‘Friday Night Lights’ are £30 standard unreserved seating (£40 on the door), £45 Front Tier Stalls and £50 Ringside Tables with Buffet. They are available by calling 07909 442 443.

The weigh-in takes place at Grosvenor Casino Northampton, Regent Street, Northampton, NN1 2LA from 4.30pm

Doors open at The Deco (Abington Square, Northampton, NN1 4AE) at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm.

