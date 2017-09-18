Kovalev-Shabranskyy Tickets on Sale Tuesday

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 19 at noon for the upcoming showdown between former Unified Light Heavyweight World Champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 KOs) and Vyacheslav “Lion-Heart Chingonskyy” Shabranskyy (19-1, 16 KOs) which takes place on Saturday, November 25 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tickets for this exciting event are priced between $50 and $350 and are available at ticketmaster.com and the Madison Square Garden box office. From Monday, September 18 at noon until Tuesday, September 19 at 11:00 am select fans can purchase tickets in advance using the exclusive presale code.

Kovalev vs. Shabranskyy will be promoted by Main Events and Krusher Promotions in association with Golden Boy Promotions, and televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Kovalev is a former three-belt light heavyweight world champion and Shabranskyy is currently ranked #3 by the WBC and #2 by the WBA at light heavyweight. With both fighters having greater than an 80% knockout-to-win ratio expect this fight to be filled with fireworks!

About Kovalev-Shabranskyy: The Saturday, November 25 bout between Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev and Vyacheslav Shabranskyy is a 10-round light heavyweight match-up at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event is promoted by Main Events and Krusher Promotions in association with Golden Boy Promotions and will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Tickets go on sale September 19, 2017 and are available at ticketmaster.com and the Madison Square Garden Box Office.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

Read more articles about: Sergei Kovalev, Vyacheslav Shabransky

See Also