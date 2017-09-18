Ricky Heavens on Goodwin Show

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Super-welterweight Ricky Heavens admits he has been blown away by the support of fans from his local football club Brentford FC.

The 19-year-old spent much of his childhood travelling from Hayes to Brentford’s Griffin Park ground in South West London.

He returns to action this Saturday at York Hall on Goodwin Boxing’s ‘Date With Destiny’ card and has sold a record number of tickets for the bout.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

And the unbeaten former Dale Youth amateur says that it’s a surreal feeling to be supported by his clubs fans.

“I started going down to Griffin Park with my dad when I was tiny,” said the Hammersmith-based star.

“I was hooked from the first game, we stood on Ealing Road and I still stand there now.

“You get some stick from the lads that support the bigger clubs but you can’t tell me they’d get the support I do.

“All then messages from fans, the ones coming to the fight it’s crazy.

“I was in the programme the other night and my mum text me about it.

“We have so much love and loyalty amongst our fans.

“It’s so mad the support, but it motivates me. Having real hardcore fans there backing me is all I’ve wanted.

“It’s down to me to put on the performance they deserve now.”

Those interested in supporting Ricky can buy tickets through his social media. He is on Twitter and Instagram as @Ricky_Heavens.

Read more articles about: Ricky Heavens

See Also