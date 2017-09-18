Yildirim’s coach: I am the colonel, he is my Rambo

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Coach Ahmet Öner is ready to send his boxer Avni Yildirim (16-0, 10 KOs) into war against Chris Eubank Jr. (25-1, 19 KOs) on October 7 at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany.

“Our relationship is like a colonel and a soldier,” said Ahmet Öner. “Sometimes I call him John Rambo, and I am Colonel Trautman. He is my Rambo, I made him and I am very happy with what I’ve made.”

The former light heavyweight, now coach and manager, believes that his fighter can go all the way to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy. The first obstacle is Chris Eubank Jr., but Öner does not see the British IBO Champion as a serious threat in the battle for the Greatest Prize in Boxing.

“I do not fear Eubank Jr. He has nothing to stop Avni. Eubank is a kid, a spoiled kid who thinks he is a brave tough guy, he is not. His father was an actor and a fighter with good power punches. Eubank Jr. has good movement, but he has no power. Eubank Jr. is a cheap version of Floyd Mayweather. He thinks he is Mayweather, but he is not,” said Öner.

“Avni never gives up. The word ‘brave’ describes Avni. He is Braveheart, he is like Rambo. Many of the other fighters in the tournament they care for the money, that is not Avni. Avni’s dream is to become a world recognized fighter. He wants to be a hero, he loves when people pay attention to him. Boxing is a tool to achieve this. He does not care for the money, he cares for the glory.”

