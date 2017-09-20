CORRECTION: 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez back in action this Saturday in Kansas

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez returns to the ring this Saturday night for his third professional fight, headlining “KO Night Boxing: Step Up!”, at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas.

“KO Night Boxing: Step Up!” is a presentation of KO Night Boxing LLC., in association with Hartman Arena, Mort’s Cigar Bar, Jimmy Egg and Twister City Harley-Davidson. The action will be taped live for future airing on CBS Sports Network.

Hernandez (2-0, 2 KOs), fighting out of Wichita, has a new opponent in the six-round main event, Kyrgyzstan flyweight Basyzbek Baratov (2-1-2).

Fighting out of Philadelphia, Baratov has had some tough luck, in terms of scoring, with two draws and a loss by split decision. His pro record could easily be 5-0.

A pair of undefeated Roc Nation Sports fighters, New Haven (CT) featherweight Tramaine “The Mighty Midget” Williams (12-0, 5 KOs) and Chinese heavyweight Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (17-0, 13 KOs), will be showcased.

USBA No. 2-rated Williams faces Derrick Murray (13-2 (5 KOs), of St. Louis (MO), in the 10-round co-feature. Fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada, Zhang meets Missouri veteran Byron “The Bear” Polley (30-21-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Also fighting on the televised portion of the card is a 10-round welterweight match pitting undefeated rising star Armando “The Gentleman” Alvarez (16-0, 11 KOs), fighting out of Key West, Florida, against Hungarian champion Gabor “Squirrel” Gorbics (23-7, 14 KOs).

In an eight-round battle of heavyweights, Los Angeles’ Scott Alexander (12-2-2, 6 KOs) faces Richard “Silverback” Carmack (15-1-1, 12 KOs), of Kansas City (MO).

The already loaded undercard continues to provide a boxing platform for local fighters in four-round fights: Kansas City (MO) junior middleweight Marcus Neal (2-1, 2 KOs) vs. Akeem Black (2-1, 1 KO), of Milwaukee, Wichita’s pro-debuting light heavyweight Jeff Sturm vs. Chris Ortega (3-0-1), of Topeka (KS), and Topeka’s Brian Clements (0-0-1) vs. Liberian junior welterweight Archie Weah, fighting out of Ohio.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale at the Hartman Arena box office and http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005308B32459E5 Prices are $115.00 (VIP), $75.00, $75.00, $50.00, $30.00 and $25.00.

This is an all-ages show. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. CT with the opening bout scheduled at 7:00 p.m. CT.

