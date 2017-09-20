Fighter Spotlight: Josh Crespo

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

In the heated lead-up to their highly anticipated October 5th rematch on the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series, New Haven’s Josh Crespo (7-5, 3 KOs) has had some harsh words for his cross town rival, Nate Green (9-0, 2 KOs). Crespo suffered a decision loss to Green when they first stood toe-to-toe back in 2011 at the start of their respective careers. Interestingly, three years later, Green worked Crespo’s corner when he defeated Sammy Rodriquez in Rodriguez’ hometown of Rochester, NY. For this reason, Green believes that he has gained a special insight into what makes Crespo tick in the ring.

Crespo, however, sees things a bit differently. Insinuating that Green’s assistance during the Rodriguez fight was superficial at best, he explained. “First of all, Green didn’t train me. His coach didn’t train me. I conditioned myself. I went all by myself. All I needed was someone to qualify as a corner man. I already knew what I was doing in that fight. I knew who I was going up against.” He continued, “All he had to do was hold (the) pads up and get me loose and warmed up. I was going to go in there and win the fight whether I had Nate or somebody else. I had worked so hard to get ready for that fight that I knew I was going to win. I already had that mentality. He never coached me; never trained me; never did a damn thing.”

Although Green boasts an undefeated record, Crespo believes that he has fought the tougher opposition and his experience in the ring will give him the edge on Oct. 5. He elaborated, “I fought different kinds of opponents. I think I fought better opposition than he has. I fought bigger, better competition. I’ve learned a lot. The only thing that Nate could ever use to separate me and him is the fact that he’s undefeated and I’m not.” He went on to explain, “That’s because I feel like I’ve taken more chances. I’ve fought real tough competition. I never went in the ring with people knowing that I’m going to win 100%. (Nate) goes into a fight knowing he’s going to win. He has to know that he’s has to win the fight in order to be the cocky little bastard that he is.”

This will be Green’s first fight in the 122-pound weight division. Crespo believes that Green chose this rematch because he believes it would make for an easier transition to move up in weight and fight someone he has already defeated. However, Crespo is not fazed by Green confidence.

“He thinks he’s the great one. I don’t think he’s so great. I think October 5th is going to be a night where I can redeem myself. He’s never fought at 122 [lbs.] before. But since it was me and he beat me, he agreed to take the fight. He’s real cautious about what stuff he takes and I’m willing to step into the ring with anyone.” Crespo concluded by making the point that, while he is extremely confident going into the fight, he is not simply looking for “a guaranteed win.”

About October 5: The Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series hosts its third installment with a rare Thursday Night edition at the Arena at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Main Event features a ten-round middleweight match-up between Rising Stars’ staple Vaughn Alexander and former middleweight title contender Elvin Ayala. The series is presented by Mohegan Sun and Main Events and feature boxing prospects from New England and around the world. Tickets start at $40 and are available now through Ticketmaster and the Mohegan Sun box office.

