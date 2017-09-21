Danish Heavyweight Kem Ljungquist signs with Team Sauerland

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Danish amateur star Kem Ljungquist has joined Team Sauerland. The 27 year-old heavyweight has signed professional terms with Europe’s leading boxing stable.

Ljungquist is a former three-time national champion and two-time Nordic Champion, who has represented Denmark at both the World and European Amateur Championships.

Having opted to join the paid ranks, the 195cm Dane says he is looking forward to starting his professional journey and has already set his sights on World domination.

‘’I’m very happy to have signed with Team Sauerland,’’ he said. ‘’I think the time is right for me, and I’m very proud to have got a contract with Europe’s largest boxing promoter.

‘’As an amateur my ambition was always to meet the best, and it is the same for me as a professional. I think it’s realistic for me to go up against the best in the World at some point.

‘’I want to fight for titles and I want to test myself against the very best. I have already proved my worth against other Danish fighters and have beaten them all. Now, I want to meet the best from other countries on my way to becoming World Champion.”

Ljungquist will be training out of Herlev Boxing Club under the tutelage of former professional fighter Rachid Idrissi. “Rachid himself has been professional so I know he has the tools to lead me to the next step, and I can’t wait to get started,’’ he says.

Promoter Nisse Sauerland is expecting big things from his latest heavyweight signing and hopes Ljungquist can prove as popular as his countryman Brian Nielsen.

“It has always been our goal to have a Danish heavyweight, and in Kem we think we have the chance to create the next Brian Nielsen,” says Sauerland. ‘’We plan to keep him as busy as possible as he learns the professional game, but with his amateur experience and pedigree it shouldn’t be too long before he is ready to challenge for titles.’’

