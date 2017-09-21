“KO Boxing Night: Step Up” Fact Sheet featuring Olympian Nico Hernandez

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

WHAT: “KO Night Boxing: Step Up”

WHO: Main Event – Flyweights (6) — CBSSN

Nico Hernandez (2-0, 2 KOs), Wichita, KS

Basyzbek Baratov (2-1-2,), Philadelphia, PA by way of Kyrgyzstan

Co-Feature – Featherweights — (10) — CBSSN

Tramaine “The Mighty Midget” Williams (12-0, 5 KOs), New Haven, CT

Derrick Murray (13-2, 5 KOs), St. Louis, MO

Heavyweights (10) — CBSSN

Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (17-0, 13 KOs), Las Vegas, NV by way of China

Byron “The Bear” Polley (30-21-1 (13 KOs), Saint Joseph, MO

Welterweights (10) — CBSSN

Armando “The Gentleman” Alvarez (16-0, 11 KOs), Key West, FL

Gabor “Squirrel” Gorbics (23-7, 14 KOs), Budapest, Hungary

Heavyweights (8)

Scott Alexander (12-2-2, 6 KOs), Los Angeles, CA

Richard “Silverback” Carmack (15-11-1, 12 KOs), Kansas City, MO

Junior Middleweights (4)

Akeem Black (2-1, 1 KO), Milwaukee, WI

Marcus Neal (2-1, 2 KOs), Kansas City, MO

Light Heavyweights (4)

Jeff Strum (pro debut), Wichita, KS

Chris Ortega (3-0-1), Topeka, KS

Junior Welterweights (4)

Brian Clements (0-0-1), Topeka, KS

Archie Weah (1-7), Norcross, OH by way of Liberia

WHEN: Saturday, September 23, 2017

WHERE: Hartman Arena, Palm City, KS

PROMOTER: KO Night Boxing LLC in association with Roc Nation Sports and Hartman Arena

SPONSORS: Mort’s Cigar Bar, Jimmy Egg and Twister City Harley-Davidson

TELEVISION: Taped live for future airing (TBD) on CBS Sports Network

DOORS OPEN: 6:00 p.m. CT

FIRST BOUT: 7:00 p.m. CT

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale at the Hartman Arena box office and

http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005308B32459E5 Prices are $115.00

(VIP), $75.00, $75.00, $50.00, $30.00 and $25.00.

This is an all-ages show.

