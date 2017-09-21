“KO Boxing Night: Step Up” Fact Sheet featuring Olympian Nico Hernandez
WHAT: “KO Night Boxing: Step Up”
WHO: Main Event – Flyweights (6) — CBSSN
Nico Hernandez (2-0, 2 KOs), Wichita, KS
Basyzbek Baratov (2-1-2,), Philadelphia, PA by way of Kyrgyzstan
Co-Feature – Featherweights — (10) — CBSSN
Tramaine “The Mighty Midget” Williams (12-0, 5 KOs), New Haven, CT
Derrick Murray (13-2, 5 KOs), St. Louis, MO
Heavyweights (10) — CBSSN
Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (17-0, 13 KOs), Las Vegas, NV by way of China
Byron “The Bear” Polley (30-21-1 (13 KOs), Saint Joseph, MO
Welterweights (10) — CBSSN
Armando “The Gentleman” Alvarez (16-0, 11 KOs), Key West, FL
Gabor “Squirrel” Gorbics (23-7, 14 KOs), Budapest, Hungary
Heavyweights (8)
Scott Alexander (12-2-2, 6 KOs), Los Angeles, CA
Richard “Silverback” Carmack (15-11-1, 12 KOs), Kansas City, MO
Junior Middleweights (4)
Akeem Black (2-1, 1 KO), Milwaukee, WI
Marcus Neal (2-1, 2 KOs), Kansas City, MO
Light Heavyweights (4)
Jeff Strum (pro debut), Wichita, KS
Chris Ortega (3-0-1), Topeka, KS
Junior Welterweights (4)
Brian Clements (0-0-1), Topeka, KS
Archie Weah (1-7), Norcross, OH by way of Liberia
WHEN: Saturday, September 23, 2017
WHERE: Hartman Arena, Palm City, KS
PROMOTER: KO Night Boxing LLC in association with Roc Nation Sports and Hartman Arena
SPONSORS: Mort’s Cigar Bar, Jimmy Egg and Twister City Harley-Davidson
TELEVISION: Taped live for future airing (TBD) on CBS Sports Network
DOORS OPEN: 6:00 p.m. CT
FIRST BOUT: 7:00 p.m. CT
TICKETS: Tickets are on sale at the Hartman Arena box office and
http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005308B32459E5 Prices are $115.00
(VIP), $75.00, $75.00, $50.00, $30.00 and $25.00.
This is an all-ages show.