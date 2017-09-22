Curtis Felix: Friday Night Lights

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Northampton welterweight Curtis Felix admits sibling rivalry is driving him on as he aims for British title honours.

The 28-year-old stylist (3-0, 1KO) is only three fights into his professional career having come from an amateur background.

However, ahead of his fourth outing on BCB Promotions’ ‘Friday Night Lights’ show, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall, at The Deco on September 29, Felix insists the timing is perfect for him to make waves in the professional game – with older brother Dominic (1-0) spurring him on.

“I’m extremely close to my brothers,” he said. “And it works for me, training with Dominic.

“When I train with him it is a boost because he’s my big brother and I want to show off. At other times I want to help him and push him. Who is the better boxer, pound for pound? I’ll say Dominic, out of respect to him!”

Felix knows it is early days in his career, but is aiming high.

“I feel like I’m on the right track,” he said. “I’m improving, which is the most important thing. Everything is coming into place.

“As an amateur I wasn’t 100% dedicated or serious, but now I am. I’m working harder, although I’m not the finished article.

“It’s definitely an age thing too. It’s the perfect time because now I’m ready. Before I wasn’t mature enough to do it. Now I’m a bit older, it’s the right time. It’s a way to take care of my family.

“I still want glory. When you’re young, you want to be famous, and on the television, but now it’s a case of making money and winning titles, for my two boys and my girlfriend.

“I think I’ll win a British title, 100%. One day I’d like to box in America. But I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I’ll just keep fighting and take it from there.”

Curtis is joined by brother Dominic alongside Nathan Reeve, Kieron Conway, Jamie Spence and Drew Brown on The Deco bill.

Tickets for 'Friday Night Lights' are £30 standard unreserved seating (£40 on the door), £45 Front Tier Stalls and £50 Ringside Tables with Buffet.

The weigh-in takes place at Grosvenor Casino Northampton, Regent Street, Northampton, NN1 2LA at 5.00pm next Friday.

Doors open at The Deco (Abington Square, Northampton, NN1 4AE) at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm.

