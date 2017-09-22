Kieron Conway: Friday Night Lights

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Kieron Conway is hoping for some home comforts when he fights in Northampton as a professional for the first time next Friday.

The 21 year-old has one all three of his pro outings to date, fighting on the road in Birmingham and Bedworth.

However, the Northampton pugilist will make a first appearance in his hometown when he takes on Plymouth’s Cristian Hoskin-Gomez on BCB Promotions’ ‘Friday Night Lights’ at The Deco on September 29, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Northampton.

“I’m really excited to be fighting in my hometown,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I didn’t think I’d get this chance to showcase my skills in front of all my fans just yet but I’m excited for the night.

“Training is better than ever, camp has been on point. I’ve had good sparring throughout. My dad and Arthur Daly, who works with me, know what they’re doing and made many improvements and I feel sound in mind and body.”

Conway is signed to MTK Birmingham and admits to enjoying his time with Matthew Macklin’s stable as he looks to move forward in his career. He faces the teak tough road warrior Hoskin-Gomez next weekend and, although he admits to not knowing too much about his opponent, he is confident of extending his unbeaten start on hometurf.

“All of the people I’ve mixed with at MTK are class, I believe these guys are going to be a big influence in my career and will take me in the right directions. I can’t thank will Stokes from MTK Birmingham enough for the effort he’s put into me so far.

“I don’t know too much about my opponent Cristian. I know he comes to fight and throws lots of punches.

“He will come and give it his all but people can’t keep taking these hard, sharp, precise punches all night long.

“I know what I’m capable of and I’m adaptable for any style that’s put in front of me. I expect to put on a good show and claim another win.”

Joining Conway on the Deco bill is a host of local talent.

The Felix brothers – Dominic and Curtis – are both in action alongside Nathan Reeve, Jamie Spence and Drew Brown.

Tickets for ‘Friday Night Lights’ are £30 standard unreserved seating (£40 on the door), £45 Front Tier Stalls and £50 Ringside Tables with Buffet. They are available by calling 07909 442 443.

The weigh-in takes place at Grosvenor Casino Northampton, Regent Street, Northampton, NN1 2LA at 5.00pm next Friday.

Doors open at The Deco (Abington Square, Northampton, NN1 4AE) at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm.

