Weights from Ontario, California

Weights for Friday night’s card promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions, that takes place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

The undercard features Ruben Villa vs Ernesto Guerrero in a six-round bout, and Michael Dutchover taking on Carlos Flores in a four-round bout. Villa and Dutchover are promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

All five fights will be livestreamed on TB Presents: New Blood via Thompson Boxing Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert color commentary.

Tickets for “New Blood” are priced at $40, $60, & $100 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or visiting ThompsonBoxing.com.

Photos by Carlos Baeza / Thompson Boxing

