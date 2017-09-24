Attention: The Towering Inferno Is Coming Your Way, Las Vegas!

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz will be keeping an especially close eye on one of the supporting bouts of his “Cuba vs. Mexico” instalment of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on Tuesday, September 26, at the Cannery Hotel & Casino in North Las Vegas.

Appearing in an important six-round test against another undefeated fighter will be 6′ 7″ middleweight prospect Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora (4-0, 3 KOs). With a victory over Youngstown, Ohio’s Victor Toney (5-0, 4 KOs), 19-year-old Fundora, from Coachella, California, will be enlisted to join Lewkowicz’s formidable promotional stable… a fast-track to an eventual world rating and championship challenge.

Televised live on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT), and presented by Sampson Boxing, in association with Pochiro Boxing and the Cannery Hotel & Casino, “Cuba vs. Mexico” will be headlined by a 10-round featherweight main event between undefeated Leduan Barthelemy (13-0, 7 KOs) and also undefeated Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-2, 7 KOs).

In the other televised bouts, hard-hitting prospect Alejandro Salinas (8-1, 8 KOs) matching up against unbeaten Duarn Vue (12-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight attraction plus a six-round showdown between unbeaten lightweight prospects Bryan Figueroa (12-0, 5 KOs) and Ivan Jimenez (7-0-1, 4 KOs).

Tickets, starting at $30, are available by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, at all Boyd Gaming Showroom Box Offices (Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, Cannery & Eastside Cannery), or by calling 800-745-3000.

Salinas, who has been boxing since age nine and had over 100 amateur fights, says his incredible height comes from his father/trainer Freddy Fundora’s Cuban side of the family. His mother is of Mexican descent.

“I have cousins in Cuba that are seven feet tall,” said Fundora. “I eat a lot but for some reason, I can’t gain any weight. Could be because I’m always training.”

Naturally, Fundora says he boxes from the outside and uses his natural gifts to overwhelm opponents and eventually stop them. He credits his success in the ring to his father, who has been his trainer since the first day. “He’s always been there for me, and he’s the biggest inspiration of my life. He’s the only person I really look up to. He’s my coach and father and best friend; an all-around good guy.

Fundora says he doesn’t know much about opponent Toney, but has worked hard at Coachella Valley Boxing Club to land this big promotional bump with a victory. “First and foremost, I want to thank Sampson Boxing Promotions for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent that has derived from all the hard work that both my team and I have put in for so long,” continued Fundora. “As ‘Towering Inferno,’ my game plan is out of control and coming your way on Tuesday, September 26, at the Cannery Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas.

“The lost art of professionalism in the boxing industry is something that Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz bases his company on,” said Freddy Fundora. “Those very same values are the core of Fundora Squad and what we are based around.”

“I haven’t seen him fight yet,” said Sampson Lewkowicz. “But with a name like Towering Inferno and that incredible height, I will be watching closely. If he is impressive in victory, I look forward to a long association with Sebastian and his father, Freddy. At just 19 years old, Sebastian has all the physical gifts to become a major force from middleweight all the way to heavyweight with age.”

