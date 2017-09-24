Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov WBSS cruiserweight quarterfinals action

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament continues today in the cruiserweight division when World Boxing Association (WBA) Cruiserweight World Champion Yunier “The KO Doctor” Doriticos defends his title against challenger Dmitry “The Russian Hammer” Kudryashovairing in Canada exclusively on Super Channel (8 P.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT), live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

Canadian boxing fans are able to watch all the WBSS tournament action live, exclusively on Super Channel, which acquired the rights in Canada to broadcast the World Boxing Super Series from MP & Silva, a leading international media company that provides media rights, digital, technology and sponsorship services.

Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs) risks his title belt and undefeated record in the 12-round main event versus his Russian opponent, WBA No. 6-rated Kudryashov (21-1, 21 KOs).

All WBSS fights will also be available on Super Channel On Demand.

Super Channel has recently aired major boxing events live like Brook vs. Spence Jr., Pacquiao-Horn, Eubank, Jr. vs. Abraham, Lomachenko vs.Marriaga and Crawford vs. Indongo.

To watch all the World Boxing Super Series action live, as well as more exciting boxing to come, fight fans in Canada can contact their local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.

