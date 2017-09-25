Daniel The Beast Baiz Gets 10th Victory in Crowd Pleasing Slug-Fest

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This past Saturday at the Alamodome, in San Antonio, TX, super-welterweight prospect, Daniel “The Beast” Baiz (10-1, 5 KOs), scored a victory against Yunier Calzada (6-2-1, 1 KO), in a hard fought 4-round slugfest. Managed by Prince Ranch Boxing’s Greg Hannley, Baiz showed his hometown fans why he is must watch boxing.

Toe-to-toe action commenced from the opening bell as both Biaz and his opponent Calzada, went right at each other. Biaz, a southpaw, was throwing hard punches, landing his signature straight left throughout the entire fight, in addition to his powerful right hooks. Calzada, stood his ground, but was getting beat to the punch. Calzada had his moments, but was outworked by Biaz, who was determined to come out victorious in front of his hometown fans. The fight was fought in a phone-booth for four rounds and the fans were thrilled to see these two warriors go at it. At the end, Biaz came out on top as the score cards read 39-37 twice, and 40-36, all in favor of Daniel.

“I’m just wanted to give my hometown fans a great show.” said Daniel Baiz, “This was my first time fighting at the Alamodome and it was a great experience. Calzada was a very tough opponent but I wasn’t going to be denied in front of all my family and friends. I know with hard work, I can put myself in a great position to land a big fight.’

“Daniel is a hungry fighter who works hard in the gym.” manager Greg Hannley stated, “I know he’s going to be a tough out for anyone who steps in the ring with him. He’s learned a lot since suffering his first loss a couple of fights ago. He’s always in great shape and I know with a few more fights, he’ll be ready to step up in competition. He’s one of the most crowd-pleasing fighters I know and he has the heart of a champion. In this fight he showed why he’s so poplar to all those who’ve seen him fight…he’s truly a beast.”

