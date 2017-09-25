James beech Jr: You Asked For It

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

James Beech Jr believes he will flourish when he makes the step up to six rounds for the first time on BCB Promotions’ ‘You Asked For It!’ show at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday (30th September).

The unbeaten 20-year-old has had three wins so far in his career and he told BCB-Promotions he feels he will only get better as the rounds and the quality of the opposition increases.

“I am buzzing about this one,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “The support I had in Walsall last time was something else and I can’t wait to have that again and keep going.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

“I am getting better with each fight now and I am looking forward to showing that in the ring.

“This fight is important because I am moving up to six rounds and if we look good over the six then I don’t see why we couldn’t move straight on to a Challenge Title or something before the end of the year.

“I want to go for a big fight at the end of the year so I need to look good here to show that I am ready for that.

“I think the six rounds will serve me better. I think with the style I have, I will be better over the longer distances. I haven’t thought about the stoppages yet because I know they will come when I step up the rounds.

“Also when I start facing people who don’t just cover up and run, when I box people with a bit of ambition, then the stoppages will come.

“I think the six rounds will bring out the better in me and as I go into the longer rounds and people leave themselves a bit more exposed as they come to win, that’s when I will start showing a lot of my class.”

The popular Bloxwich boxer was given a raucous reception in his last fight at the Town Hall and he is thrilled to be back on a home show and keen to put on a performance for his loyal supporters. Beech Jr, who operates under the MTK Birmingham banner, takes on Leeds’ Russ Midgley and believes his army of fans can play their part.

“The support will be very important to me. I love everyone coming out and enjoying themselves and having a good night. It makes my night when everyone is happy and watching me win.

“It gives me a massive amount of motivation. It gives me the drive to get up and run before work and the determination to do an extra session a day.

“I want to be as fit as I was in my last fight and I think I could improve by sitting on my shots a bit more. In that last fight if I would have sat on my shots I may have been able to get the stoppage but that isn’t the end of the world.

“I boxed good and looked good so I am happy with it but I want to do even better this time.”

Despite being fresh out of his teens, the Super Bantamweight had over 50 fights as an amateur and he is determined to use that experience to rise up the professional ladder as quickly as possible.

“My coach and I are really in the swing of things now in the professional game and I think this time next year we will be knocking on the door for a title if we haven’t already boxed for one.

“I had so many amateur fights so I don’t want to be waiting around too long as a professional before I go for the belts.

“I want to take every fight as it comes and try to win every fight. I think I have looked good in all of my fights so far and I just want to keep looking good and impressing. I know sometimes you have to win ugly but I haven’t had to do that yet.

“I just want to keep impressing and keep showing the hard work that I have put in at the gym.I want to do the rounds comfortably and then hopefully progress on to a Masters title or something before the end of the year and just keep pushing on.

“Every time I have stepped up so far I have looked good and I know I am capable so I want to keep stepping up until I find my level. Hopefully I can get my team to get me a British Masters title shot before the end of the year. Then it stands me in good stead for me to box for a Midlands Title or something next year.”

Topping ‘You Asked For It’, which is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall, is the Midlands Area Middleweight Title clash between undefeated prospects, Tom Stokes (West Bromwich) and Tyler Denny (Rowley Regis).

Wolverhampton’s super flyweight, Kyle Williams, Ledbury super lightweight, Alex ‘Pinky’ Florence, Kingswinford super welterweight, Danny Ball, and Stoke light heavyweight, Luke Caci, are also in action.

Wolverhampton welterweight, Lauren Johnson, completes the card.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £35 and £60 ringside with the latter including a light buffet, from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall will host the weigh-in and after-show party (over 18s). The weigh-in and aftershow (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/

Read more articles about: James Beech Jr

See Also