Ruben Villa and Michael Dutchover remain undefeated with wins in Ontario, California

Heralded prospects, featherweight Ruben Villa and junior lightweight Michael Dutchover remained perfect with unanimous decision victories this past Friday night in Ontario, California.

Ruben Villa (8-0, 4 KOs) of Salinas, Calif. displayed his superior talent by out boxing veteran Ernesto Guerrero (26-20, 18 KOs) of Mexico through six rounds. Villa swept all three scorecards (60-54) to continue an impressive start to his young career.

In what was perhaps his toughest test to date, Villa performed admirably and displayed his quickness by darting in and out of danger, all the while landing power shots to the head and body.

“We had a game plan for Guerrero, and we executed it perfectly,” Villa said. “We gave him different looks and fought him from different angles. I don’t think he ever got comfortable.”

Villa is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

Dutchover (6-0, 4 KOs) of Midland, Tex. knocked down Mexico’s Carlos Flores (4-6-1, 3 KOs) in the opening round to get things going on his way to a unanimous decision sweep (40-35).

Throughout the fight, Dutchover snapped his left jab to set up an inside attack that left Flores bruised and battered by the fourth round.

“I had a lot of success working off the jab,” said Dutchover, who is co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing. “I’m happy with the win. I’ll rest for a little, and then I’ll be back in the gym working to get better.”

Photos by Carlos Baeza / Thompson Boxing

