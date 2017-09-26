Tyler Denny: You Asked For It

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tyler Denny believes he will outclass Tom Stokes when the pair clash for the Midlands Area Middleweight Title on BCB Promotions’ ‘You Asked For It!’ show at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday (30th September).

The 26-year-old gave credit to his opponent for his strength and fitness but Denny believes he possesses the skill to outwit Stokes and take his unbeaten record from him.

“Stokes is a good fighter,” conceded Denny to bcb-promotions.com. “He is undefeated and he does the basics well. I think that is underestimated sometimes and some people try and do too much and forget about the basics.

“It will be a good solid test. It is one that I know I am capable of winning but I will have to be at my best on the night.

“I am not worried about his power. We are professional boxers so I think everyone you face will carry a bit of power.

“He got the knockout in his last fight but that doesn’t change anything or give him more power, he could punch before then too so I won’t be worried about it.

“I think I am going to be better than him. He doesn’t have too many weaknesses but I think I will outperform him on the night.

“Everyone knows he is fit and strong and he will come and put the pressure on for 10 rounds and he is hoping that is going to be enough. I have a plan for that and I know how to deal with it.”

The undefeated southpaw believes his tactics, and his stance, could be too much for 22-year-old Stokes to handle over 10 rounds.

“I prefer the longer fights. It gives you more of a window to perform in and I tend to get better as the rounds go on.

“We have a game plan for this but whether I stick to it will be another thing. You need to have a plan going in to a 10 round fight and I am confident it will pay off.”

The Rowley Regis fighter won’t have to travel far to the Town Hall but the venue has been home to seven of Stokes’ nine fights and his opponent will enjoy the majority of the support. Denny is relishing being the away fighter and he insists the hostile atmosphere will spur him on even further.

“It is going to be exciting,” he added. “Stokes always comes to fight and he is aggressive so there will be times where I will fight with him.

“I will get the win whatever way possible, if that means boxing on the back foot or having a fight, I will do what is necessary.

“I respect him as a fighter and he seems a decent lad. It will just be business in there and this is just the next step for us both.

“There are a lot of different types of southpaw, we are not all the same style and I will be using my southpaw skills as much as I can.

“He could struggle with my style but I have heard he has got some southpaw sparring in. Obviously sparring is different to actually fighting but I don’t take much notice of it all.

“It isn’t miles away from me but I am still the away fighter and I know Stokes will have a big following.

“I will be selling tickets as well and it will be a great occasion. It is my first real fight where the crowd is going to be electric and we are both expected to win by our own people.

“Being the away fighter gets me up for it even more and I want to silence the crowd in there.”

The title bout is the result of months of speculation and Denny is delighted to finally get in the ring for their highly-anticipated contest.

“This fight has been inevitable because we live close together and we are the same weight and have had a similar number of fights.

“It was always going to be made and it is nice to get it over and done with now and see who the best is.

“There has been no silly talk off both of us and it has just been about the fight. That’s the way it should be so it has been nice to focus on that.”

Walsall super bantamweight, James Beech Jr, Wolverhampton’s super flyweight, Kyle Williams, Ledbury super lightweight, Alex ‘Pinky’ Florence, Kingswinford super welterweight, Danny Ball, and Stoke light heavyweight, Luke Caci, are also in action.

Wolverhampton welterweight, Lauren Johnson, completes the card.

The weigh-in and aftershow (over 18's only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/

Tickets are on sale now priced at £35 and £60 ringside with the latter including a light buffet, from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900 or online here: https://iboxingtickets.com/t/you-asked-for-it-30th-september-walsall

