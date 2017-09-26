Undefeated junior welterweight Mykal “The Professor” Fox “I am looking forward to performing in front of the Philly fight fans”

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This Friday night, undefeated junior welterweight Mykal Fox (14-0, 4 KOs) will make his Philadelphia debut when he takes on tough Marlon Aguas (9-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

In the main event, undefeated bantamweight Christian Carto (11-0, 11 KOs) will battle Alonso Melendez (14-1, 12 KOs) in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Fox-Aguas and Carto – Melendez will be part of the broadcast on Eleven Sports beginning at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT, with the first bout starting at 7 PM ET.

Also as part of the Eleven Sports broadcast,Carlos Rosario (7-2, 4 KOs) of Pennsuaken, New Jersey and Jerome Conquest (8-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will meet in a highly anticipated eight-round lightweight bout.

Fox of Forestville, Maryland has had a flawless camp as he prepared for this potentially tough challenge.

“My training went very well. My weight came off nicely, and I had great sparring. I feel very good as I head into this fight,” said Fox.

In Aguas, he is facing a battled tested foe who has fought good competition in his home country of Ecuador and in Mexico. His lone defeated came in his last bout against then-undefeated prospect Ivan Golub.

“Aguas fought against Golub, who is a known commodity. I know that Aguas has a good record and has power, and he has been 12 rounds, so I expect to have to fight the whole time in there.”

The King’s Promotions signee, Fox is looking forward to his maiden voyage into one of the great fight towns in Philadelphia.

“Philly is a great fight town. I know a lot of people up there like Julian Williams, Tevin Farmer and Jesse Hart. Those guys are tough, and Philly has a lot of tough fighters. I am really looking forward to fighting in front of the Philly fight crowd.”

Fox is really excited about what a win will do for him going forward.

“This win will be a a good look for me because of his record. It will show people that I can handle myself against a battle tested opponent, and hopefully it will catapult me into a ShoBox opportunity, and keep me moving in my career. I want to thank everybody who has been rooting for me and following me.”

In six-round bouts:

Maynard Allison (9-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia meets Juan Rodriguez (7-7-1, 5 Kos) of Haymarket, Virginia in a junior lightweight bout.

David Gonzales (8-2-2, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Darius Ervin (4-1) of Los Angeles in a super lightweight bout.

Erik Spring (9-1-2, 1 KO) of Reading, PA will fight Anthony Prescott (6-7-2, 2 KOs) of Cherry Hill, NJ in a super welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Brandon Robinson (6-1, 5 KO’s) of Upper Darby, PA battles George Sheppard (1-2) of Norfolk, VA in a super middleweight bout.

Robert Irizarry (3-1-1) of Cherry Hill, NJ fights Bryan Perez (2-7-1, 1KO) of Carolina, Puerto Rico in a super featherweight fight.

Rasheed Johnson (1-1) of Philadelphia battles Demetrius Williams (1-3) of Philadelphia in a welterweight tussle.

Amir Shabazz (4-1) of Philadelphia will square off with Alan Lawrence (1-0, 1 KO) of Newark, NJ in a light heavyweight bout.

The first bout begins at 7 PM ET and the broadcast will begin at 9 PM ET.

Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50

