Fightnight Live Partners With Star Boxing For Thursday Night Thunder, Live From Long Island

Having recently eclipsed the 750,000-view milestone through the first four months of the series, Facebook FIGHTNIGHT LIVE will showcase top-notch talent for the fourth time during the month of September on Thursday, partnering once again with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing to deliver free fisticuffs to fight fans everywhere. At 7:30 p.m. live from Long Island tomorrow night, “The Hebrew Hammer” Cletus Seldin takes centerstage for the first time in 16 months, headlining “Rockin’ Fights 48” from The Paramount in Huntington.

“We’re glad to partner with Star Boxing once again. Our FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series started with Star Boxing on our first show back on May 11, and now we’ve grown to a total audience over three-quarters of a million, with 108,000 views per show and 80,000 fight fans on the page,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “Thursday night’s show is coming together quickly and we’re pleased that fight fans from all over Long Island and all over the world will be able to tune in to catch some excellent matchups via the Star Boxing Facebook page and our FIGHTNIGHT LIVE page.”

In the 10-round junior welterweight main event, tough former French champion Renald “Lionheart” Garrido (19-15-2, 3 KOs) looks to derail the long-awaited return of Long Island’s own “Hebrew Hammer” Cletus Seldin (19-0, 16 KOs). An exciting matchup also awaits between two veteran warriors, as Courtney “King Penn” Pennington of Brooklyn (11-3-2, 5 KOs) comes off of his May unanimous decision win over world title contender Delvin Rodriguez only to meet knockout artist Steven “The Hitman” Martinez of The Bronx (18-3, 13 KOs) in an eight-round junior middleweight affair. Red-hot New England prospect “Action” Anthony Laureano (4-0, 2 KOs) makes his Empire State debut as part of the Facebook lineup and Vincenzo D’Angelo (2-0-1) of Bayside, Queens, looks to stay unbeaten to open the show.

Star Boxing CEO DeGuardia had these comments about the stream, “Not only will there be an exciting card from top to bottom at The Paramount tomorrow night, but the entire world will be able to watch from Long Island to France and beyond, live streamed right to your home from the Star Boxing Facebook page. We are excited to partner with the very successful FIGHTNIGHT LIVE production team for the second time to bring free boxing to hundreds of thousands of homes.”

Over the first four-plus months of programming, the numbers on the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series have showed promise and potential for the new platform with an average of almost 108,000 fight fans tuning in per event. The Sept. 9 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” from Resorts World Casino (225,000), the August CES “Super Saturday” from Foxwoods (203,000), the Sept. CES “Twin River Twinbill” from Lincoln, R.I. (157,000), the July Roy Jones Jr. “Desert Showdown” from Phoenix (63,000), the May “Slugfest at the Sun” from Mohegan Sun (45,000), the June “Rosemont Rumble” from Chicago (32,000) and the Sept. DiBella “Friday Night Foxwoods Fights” (32,000) saw a total of almost 14,000 total hours of Facebook video consumed by 755,253-plus users across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen more than 122,819 collective live post engagements (17,700-plus per show), including almost 88,000 “likes” or “loves,” more than 13,000 comments and 4,200-plus shares. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE broadcasts are viewed by 76 percent men, 24 percent women. The top demographic is comprised of males aged 25-34, which encompasses approximately 30 percent of the audience, on average.

The Sept. 9 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” set a new bar with 224,658 views and the Sept. 15-16 DiBella-CES doubleheader carried the series to three-quarters-of-a-million views in just over four months. The Aug. 26 Foxwoods “Super Saturday” show stands out individually with 3,336 live hours of content viewed, while the Sept. 15 DiBella card saw more than 40,000 viewer interactions including almost 39,000 “likes” or “loves.”

On Thursday night, Sept. 28, live from The Paramount on Long Island, fans can expect a high-impact, multi-camera streaming experience complete with graphics, animations, replays, interviews and an announce team anchored by blow-by-blow announcer Michael Woods of the TalkBox Podcast, NYFights.com and The Ring and analyst Xavier Porter of BrooklynFights.com, Notorious Boxing and the “Shoot the 5” radio show. To provide spectators with a fully-interactive ringside experience, commentators will ask and respond to questions from the Facebook audience throughout the broadcast.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

More FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Fall 2017 dates will be officially announced in the coming weeks.

