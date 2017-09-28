TwitterFacebook

Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez card start time change in Canada on Super Channel – 2 PM / ET

Photo Credit: Mark Hermenau/ World Boxing Super Series
The start time for this Saturday’s airing in Canada of additional World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament action, featuring World Boxing Council (WBC) Cruiserweight World Champion Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs) against challenger Mike “The Rebel” Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs), is 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, exclusively on Super Channel live from Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia.

Preliminary bouts will start airing on Super Channel at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, the Briedis-Perez main event is scheduled to commence at 5 p.m. / 2 p.m. PT.

Four exciting bouts on the “Briedis vs. Perez” card, promoted by Sauerland Event, will air in Canada exclusively on Super Channel.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

