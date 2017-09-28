Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez card start time change in Canada on Super Channel – 2 PM / ET
The start time for this Saturday’s airing in Canada of additional World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament action, featuring World Boxing Council (WBC) Cruiserweight World Champion Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs) against challenger Mike “The Rebel” Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs), is 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, exclusively on Super Channel live from Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia.
Preliminary bouts will start airing on Super Channel at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, the Briedis-Perez main event is scheduled to commence at 5 p.m. / 2 p.m. PT.
Four exciting bouts on the “Briedis vs. Perez” card, promoted by Sauerland Event, will air in Canada exclusively on Super Channel.
All fights and fighters are subject to change.
