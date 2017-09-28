Yigit and Martin exchange words ahead of historic European title contest

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Anthony Yigit (19-0-1, 7 KOs) and Sandor Martin (29-1, 10 KOs) both appeared in a confident mood as they exchanged words at today’s final pre-fight press conference ahead of their European Super Lightweight Championship fight on Saturday at the Solnahallen in Stockholm, Sweden.

Yigit became the first Swedish fighter for 30 years to claim the European strap when he went behind enemy lines to defeat former British Champion Lenny Daws for the coveted blue and gold belt in February, and his maiden defence will be the first time in over 50 years the title has been contested on Swedish soil.

The 26 year-old from Stockholm, who is hoping for a triumphant homecoming, believes he is just ‘too good’ and ‘too fit’ for his Spanish counterpart and is predicting a stoppage victory in the later rounds.

‘’Martin is a good all round fighter,’’ said Yigit. ‘’He can come forward, he can go backyards and he can counter. He can do a little bit of everything, but whatever he does, I can do it better, and I don’t think he is going to be able to withstand my tempo. I think he is going to quit in the later rounds. I’m just too fit and too good for him and I don’t believe he is going to be able to cope with my pace.

‘’I’ve fought abroad a lot. I’ve fought two Danish guys in Denmark, I’ve fought a German guy in Germany and I won the title in London so I’m used to being the away fighter, but of course, it’s always better to fight at home. This is where the title belongs and it will be a great feeling after 50 years to bring the European title back to Sweden and defend it here.’’

Martin has not come to make up the numbers, and the former European Union Champion from Barcelona says he will follow in the footsteps of his compatriots Javier Castillejo and Loli Munoz in securing a victory over his Swedish rival.

”I’m very happy to be here in Sweden and I’m really looking forward to this Saturday,’’ said Martin. ‘’Yigit is a very good fighter both in attack and defence but I believe I have the advantage in both departments. Like Javier Castillejo when he beat Paolo Roberto and Loli Munez when she defeated Mikaela Laurén, Spain will triumph over Sweden again and there will be a new champion!’’

Promoter Nisse Sauerland is expecting a tough fight for Yigit but is backing his fighter to retain his European crown. ‘’We’re delighted to be bringing the European title back to Sweden after 50 years for what promises to be great fight.

‘’Sandor is the mandatory challenger so there was no avoiding him. It’s a battle of the southpaws and he will provide a tough test for Anthony’s first defence. However I believe Anthony has the ability to make a real statement on Saturday night and from there we can start to look towards a World title challenge.‘’

