Pasadena, CA (October 1, 2017) – Come meet the Champions!! Peak hour will be at 2pm!!

This Sunday, October 1st, Join us as we UNITE FOR MEXICO with the American Legion and our Boxing Family to raise money for the injured and displaced due to the Earthquake in Mexico. WBC, WBC Cares and the Scholas Foundation, have united to try to help rebuild a city that suffered so much damage due to this Natural disaster. …WBC has invited great Champions, and we hope more fighters can unite to this cause.

We hope to see you next Sunday 10/1/17 from 12pm – 10pm!

