TwitterFacebook

Pasadena, CA (October 1, 2017) – Come meet the Champions!! Peak hour will be at 2pm!!

BROOKLYN, NY - JULY 29: Mikey Garcia celebrates his win over Adrien Broner during their Junior Welterwight bout on July 29, 2017 at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Write For Us

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This Sunday, October 1st, Join us as we UNITE FOR MEXICO with the American Legion and our Boxing Family to raise money for the injured and displaced due to the Earthquake in Mexico. WBC, WBC Cares and the Scholas Foundation, have united to try to help rebuild a city that suffered so much damage due to this Natural disaster. …WBC has invited great Champions, and we hope more fighters can unite to this cause.

We hope to see you next Sunday 10/1/17 from 12pm – 10pm!

Read more articles about:
See Also

Boxing Betting

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks, Rob Day and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US