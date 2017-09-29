Salita Promotions Signs Elite Russian Female Elena Gradinar to Co-Promotional Contract

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The female fighting stable of promoter Dmitriy Salita has grown again, as Salita proudly announces the signing of Russian featherweight Elena Gradinar to a co-promotional contract (along with Russian-based Alexander Nevskiy Promotion Group).

The undefeated 27-year-old Gradinar (6-0, 1 KO) as a professional boxer, went 73-8 as an amateur, winning numerous national and international amateur tournaments.

A resident of Saint Petersburg, Russia, Gradinar has attained the designation of Sport Master of Russia. As an amateur, she notched victories over current World Amateur Bantamweight Champion Dina Zheloman of Kazakhstan, current European and Russian Amateur Super Lightweight Champion Alexandra Ordina, current Russian Featherweight Champion and Bronze medalist of Europe, Natalia Samokhina, as well as two victories over former Russian Featherweight Champion Ekaterina Sycheva.

Trained and managed by well-known Russian boxing figure Igor Shafer, Gradinar says she hopes the co-promotional deal with Salita will improve her visibility in North America, leading to greater opportunities.

“I am very proud to sign with a Russian/American promoter, Dmitriy Salita, who is doing great work with Claressa Shields and becoming one of the main North American promoters of female boxers,” said Gradinar. “I look forward to fighting in the United States against the best they have to offer and becoming a world champion.”

“Elena is a talented boxer that will add international flavor to the outstanding female bantamweight division which includes outstanding boxers like Heather Hardy, Cindy Serrano, Jelena Mrdjenovich and others,” said Dmitriy Salita. “Russia has many male world champions and Elena will follow in their footsteps.”\

Elena Gradinar will fight for the first time under her new co-promotional banner in a 10-rounder against Maria Jose Nunez in Narva, Estonia, on October 21.

