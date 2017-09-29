Sampson Boxing to Donate Proceeds from Second Event in One Week to Victims of Mexico Earthquake

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This Saturday, September 30, Sampson Boxing, Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, TyC Sports and Holmes Boxing proudly present “Mexico vs. Argentina: Countries Collide,” a night of world-class professional boxing from the Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

And once again, Sampson Boxing President, Sampson Lewkowicz, with his partner, Pat Holmes of Holmes Boxing, will be donating $1 from every one of the 1500 tickets to the already sold-out show to victims of the recent Mexico City Earthquake. The donated funds, to be distributed by Mauricio Sulaiman of the World Boxing Council, will once again be matched X5 by world-renowned philanthropist and Mexican businessman Carlos Slim’s Foundation.

“Mexico vs. Argentina: Countries Collide” will be televised around the world by TyC Sports and headlined by a 10-round battle for the WBC Latino Welterweight Championship between Baja California, Mexico’s Juan Garcia “Tortas” Mendez (19-2-2, 12 KOs) and Buenos Aires, Argentina’s Juan Jose “The Pitbull” Velasco (19-0, 9 KOs).

Last Tuesday night in Las Vegas, Lewkowicz’s “Cuba vs. Mexico” event was able to raise close to $7000 for Mexico City and this event is projected to contribute another $9000 between ticket proceeds and Carlos Slim Foundation’s welcome assistance.

“I am very proud to be able to help the victims of this terrible disaster in Mexico City,” said Sampson Lewkowicz. “I want to thank my wonderful partners in New Mexico, Brandon Holmes and Pat Holmes Jr., from Holmes Boxing, for agreeing to do this with me. They are a class act and great people to work with. The fights in New Mexico are sold out and this is looking to be a sensational competition between some of the two countries’ best fighters.”

“Holmes Boxing is happy to be helping to put on this fantastic event and the fact that it is going to a great cause makes it that much better,” said Pat Holmes. “We have an evening of great fights for the fans in Santa Fe and around the world to enjoy. The sellout before the first bell says what a great night it’s going to be. Countries collide in the ring Saturday night, but countries also come together to help one another.”

On Saturday night, doors open at 5 pm MT and the first fight is at 6 pm MT/8 pm ET. The Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino is located at 20 Buffalo Thunder Trail, in Santa Fe, NM.

