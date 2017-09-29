Yigit and Martin make weight, ready for European title clash

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Antony Yigit and Sandor Martin both made weight today ahead of their European Super Lightweight title clash tomorrow at the Solnahallen in Stockholm, Sweden.

Yigit became the first Swedish fighter for 30 years to claim the European strap when he went behind enemy lines to defeat former British Champion Lenny Daws for the coveted blue and gold belt in February, and his maiden defence will be the first time in over 50 years the title has been contested on Swedish soil.

European Super Lightweight Championship:

Anthony Yigit: 62.8 kg

Sandor Martin: 63.5 kg

The undercard features some of Swedish boxing’s best up and coming talents including a professional debut for recent Sauerland signing Oliver Flodin and a Scandinavian showdown between Hampus Henriksson and Adam Bashanov.

Light Heavyweight – 4 Rounds:

Hampus Henriksson: 76.9 kg

Adam Bashanov: 78.5 kg

Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Oliver Flodin: 73.5 kg

Richard Hegyi: 74 kg

Light Heavyweight – 4 Rounds:

Robin Safar: 82.5 kg

Ondrej Budera: 81.3 kg

Lightweight – 4 rounds:

Redouane Kaya: 60.8 kg

Jan Pasajev: 61 kg

Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Rocco Wadell: 75.5 kg

David Bauza: 75 kg

Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Leon Chartoi: 74.6 kg

Atilla Sandor: 73.8 kg

