TODAY: WBSS Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The beat continues today for the popular World Boxing Super Series (WBSS), headlined by World Boxing Council (WBC) Cruiserweight World Champion Mairis Briedis’ (22-0, 18 KOs) world defense title against Cuban-born challenger Mike “The Rebel” Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs) in quarterfinals action, airing live (2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT start) in Canada exclusively on Super Channel from Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia.

Canadian boxing fans can watch all the $50-million WBSS action live, including this afternoon’s “Briedis vs. Perez” card, exclusively on Super Channel, which acquired the rights in Canada to broadcast the World Boxing Super Series from MP & Silva, a leading international media company that provides media rights, digital, technology and sponsorship services.

The “Briedis vs. Perez” winner will advance to the WBSS semifinals to face the No. 1 seed, undefeated World Boxing Organization (WBO) cruiserweight champion Oleksandr “The Cat” Usyk (13-0, 11 KOs), who knocked out former world champion Marco Huck in the 10th round of their WBSS quarterfinals fight earlier this month in Berlin.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

“It is a great honor for me and for Latvia to have such a big fight and tournament in our country,” Briedis said. “I am looking forward to showing that Latvia is not only a country with singers and dancers, but also some world-class boxing. There is some pressure on my shoulders, fighting in front of a sold-out arena, but I am sure I can handle it.”

“I am ready to fight,” Perez commented. “I can’t wait! It will definitely be a good fight.”

MAIN EVENT – 12 ROUNDS

WBC CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP / WBSS QUARTERFINALS

Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs), Champion, Latvia 90,1 (198.6 lbs.)

vs.

Mike Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs), Challenger, Ireland by way of Cuba 89,5 kg (197.3 lbs.)

CO-FEATURE – WBSS CRUISERWEIGHT SUBSTITUTE FIGHT – 10 ROUNDS

Krzysztof Glowacki (27-1, 17 KOs), Former WBO cruiserweight world champion, Poland

vs.

Leonardo Damian Bruzzese (18-3, 6 KOs), Italy by way of Argentina

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS — 10 ROUNDS

Tim Robin Lihaug (16-3, 9 KOs), Norway

vs.

Sergey Gorokhov (8-2, 6 KOs), Russia

HEAVYWEIGHTS – 8 ROUNDS

Filip Hrgovic (pro debut), 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, Croatia

vs.

Ali “Sultan” Baghouz (10-0-1, 6 KOs), Belgium

(All fights and fighters are subject to change)

Read more articles about: Mairis Briedis, Mike Perez

See Also