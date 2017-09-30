TODAY: WBSS Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez
FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK
The beat continues today for the popular World Boxing Super Series (WBSS), headlined by World Boxing Council (WBC) Cruiserweight World Champion Mairis Briedis’ (22-0, 18 KOs) world defense title against Cuban-born challenger Mike “The Rebel” Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs) in quarterfinals action, airing live (2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT start) in Canada exclusively on Super Channel from Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia.
Canadian boxing fans can watch all the $50-million WBSS action live, including this afternoon’s “Briedis vs. Perez” card, exclusively on Super Channel, which acquired the rights in Canada to broadcast the World Boxing Super Series from MP & Silva, a leading international media company that provides media rights, digital, technology and sponsorship services.
The “Briedis vs. Perez” winner will advance to the WBSS semifinals to face the No. 1 seed, undefeated World Boxing Organization (WBO) cruiserweight champion Oleksandr “The Cat” Usyk (13-0, 11 KOs), who knocked out former world champion Marco Huck in the 10th round of their WBSS quarterfinals fight earlier this month in Berlin.
“It is a great honor for me and for Latvia to have such a big fight and tournament in our country,” Briedis said. “I am looking forward to showing that Latvia is not only a country with singers and dancers, but also some world-class boxing. There is some pressure on my shoulders, fighting in front of a sold-out arena, but I am sure I can handle it.”
“I am ready to fight,” Perez commented. “I can’t wait! It will definitely be a good fight.”
- Looking for Boxing Tickets? Click Here and browse our boxing tickets page or visit Ticket Sellers directly >>> Ticketmaster UK, Ticketmaster USA, Eventim, Stubhub Viagogo, Ebay UK, Ebay USA
MAIN EVENT – 12 ROUNDS
WBC CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP / WBSS QUARTERFINALS
Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs), Champion, Latvia 90,1 (198.6 lbs.)
vs.
Mike Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs), Challenger, Ireland by way of Cuba 89,5 kg (197.3 lbs.)
CO-FEATURE – WBSS CRUISERWEIGHT SUBSTITUTE FIGHT – 10 ROUNDS
Krzysztof Glowacki (27-1, 17 KOs), Former WBO cruiserweight world champion, Poland
vs.
Leonardo Damian Bruzzese (18-3, 6 KOs), Italy by way of Argentina
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS — 10 ROUNDS
Tim Robin Lihaug (16-3, 9 KOs), Norway
vs.
Sergey Gorokhov (8-2, 6 KOs), Russia
HEAVYWEIGHTS – 8 ROUNDS
Filip Hrgovic (pro debut), 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, Croatia
vs.
Ali “Sultan” Baghouz (10-0-1, 6 KOs), Belgium
(All fights and fighters are subject to change)