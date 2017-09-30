Weights, Running Order And Images Ahead Of Butler vs Hall
17:00 | 4 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest
CRAIG GLOVER (15st 1lb 8oz) v FERENC ZSALEK (15st 6lbs 9oz)
(Liverpool) (Hungary)
Followed by (FACEBOOK LIVE)
8 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest
SCOTT FITZGERALD (11st 4lbs 2oz) v BRADLEY PRYCE (11st 5oz)
(Preston) (Newbridge)
Followed by (FACEBOOK LIVE)
6 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
DERECK CHISORA (18st 9lbs) v ROBERT FILIPOVIC (18st 2lbs)
(Finchley) (Croatia)
Live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
4 x 2 mins Super-Featherweight contest
NATASHA JONAS (9st 5lbs 8oz) v BOJANA LIBSZEWSKA (9st 5lbs 3oz)
(Liverpool) (Poland)
Followed by
6 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest
ANTHONY FOWLER (11st 2lbs 7oz) v JAY BYRNE (11st 2lbs 1oz)
(Liverpool) (Dublin)
Followed by
12 x 3 mins British and Commonwealth Super-Middleweight Championships
ROCKY FIELDING (11st 13lbs 6oz) v DAVID BROPHY (11st 13lbs 6oz)
(Liverpool) (Caldercruix)
Followed by
12 x 3 mins Commonwealth Lightweight Championships
SEAN DODD (9st 8lbs) v TOM STALKER (9st 9lbs)
(Birkenhead) (Liverpool)
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBA International Super-Lightweight Championship
TOM FARRELL (9st 13lbs 5oz) v OHARA DAVIES (10st)
(Liverpool) (Hackney)
Followed by
12 x 3 mins Eliminator for WBA Bantamweight World Championship
PAUL BUTLER (8st 5lbs 7oz) v STUART HALL (8st 6lbs)
(Ellesmere Port) (Darlington)