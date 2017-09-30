TwitterFacebook

Weights, Running Order And Images Ahead Of Butler vs Hall

BATTLE ON THE MERSEY WEIGH IN HILTON HOTEL,LIVERPOOL PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG WBA BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE ELIMINATOR PAUL BUTLER AND STUART HALL WEIGH IN FOR THEIR CONTEST ON EDDIE HEARNS PROMOTION AT LIVERPOOLS ECHO ARENA ON SATURDAY(30TH SEPTEMBER)
17:00 | 4 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest
CRAIG GLOVER (15st 1lb 8oz) v FERENC ZSALEK (15st 6lbs 9oz)
(Liverpool) (Hungary)

Followed by (FACEBOOK LIVE)

8 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest
SCOTT FITZGERALD (11st 4lbs 2oz) v BRADLEY PRYCE (11st 5oz)
(Preston) (Newbridge)

Followed by (FACEBOOK LIVE)

6 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
DERECK CHISORA (18st 9lbs) v ROBERT FILIPOVIC (18st 2lbs)
(Finchley) (Croatia)

Live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm

4 x 2 mins Super-Featherweight contest
NATASHA JONAS (9st 5lbs 8oz) v BOJANA LIBSZEWSKA (9st 5lbs 3oz)
(Liverpool) (Poland)

Followed by

6 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest
ANTHONY FOWLER (11st 2lbs 7oz) v JAY BYRNE (11st 2lbs 1oz)
(Liverpool) (Dublin)

Followed by

12 x 3 mins British and Commonwealth Super-Middleweight Championships
ROCKY FIELDING (11st 13lbs 6oz) v DAVID BROPHY (11st 13lbs 6oz)
(Liverpool) (Caldercruix)

Followed by

12 x 3 mins Commonwealth Lightweight Championships
SEAN DODD (9st 8lbs) v TOM STALKER (9st 9lbs)
(Birkenhead) (Liverpool)

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA International Super-Lightweight Championship
TOM FARRELL (9st 13lbs 5oz) v OHARA DAVIES (10st)
(Liverpool) (Hackney)

Followed by

12 x 3 mins Eliminator for WBA Bantamweight World Championship
PAUL BUTLER (8st 5lbs 7oz) v STUART HALL (8st 6lbs)
(Ellesmere Port) (Darlington)

BATTLE ON THE MERSEY
WEIGH IN
HILTON HOTEL,LIVERPOOL
PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG
BRITISH AND COMMONWEALTH SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLES
ROCKY FIELDING AND DAVID BROPHY WEIGH IN FOR THEIR CONTEST ON EDDIE HEARNS PROMOTION AT LIVERPOOLS ECHO ARENA ON SATURDAY(30TH SEPTEMBER)

BATTLE ON THE MERSEY
WEIGH IN
HILTON HOTEL,LIVERPOOL
PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG
WBA SUPER- LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE
OHARA DAVIES AND TOM FARRELL WEIGH IN FOR THEIR CONTEST ON EDDIE HEARNS PROMOTION AT LIVERPOOLS ECHO ARENA ON SATURDAY(30TH SEPTEMBER)

BATTLE ON THE MERSEY
WEIGH IN
HILTON HOTEL,LIVERPOOL
PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG
COMMONWEALTH LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE
SEAN “MASHER”DODD AND TOM STALKER WEIGH IN FOR THEIR CONTEST ON EDDIE HEARNS PROMOTION AT LIVERPOOLS ECHO ARENA ON SATURDAY(30TH SEPTEMBER)

