Barrett: “After I Beat Conwell I’ll Be Ready For Anyone And Everything”

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Zelfa Barrett returns on October 21st in Leeds to face Chris Conwell for the vacant English Super-Featherweight Title in Leeds, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Barrett has displayed some excellent recent form stopping eight of his last nine opponents, made all the more impressive considering he is an 18-fight novice with a lack of amateur experience.

Speaking at last month’s press conference, Barrett spoke about his opponent: “Chris [Conwell] is going to bring his A game but I believe in what I am going to do.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

“I’ve had a lot of learning fights, they’ve been against very tough and durable opponents. After I beat Chris I will be ready for anyone and everything.”

‘Brown Flash’ picked up his nickname due to his connection with uncle Pat ‘Black Flash’ Barrett, a former British and European Champion. This, couple with his lightning fast hand speed. The Manchester talent has been training hard for the biggest bout in his professional career.

“I respect every fighter massively. I’d never underestimate anyone. I’m a smart man. Chris has a lot of heart and he trains hard. We are both from Manchester and we can both fight, there is a lot of pride on the line. I’m training like this is a World Title fight,” explained the 24-year-old.

Main event on October 21 sees local hero Josh Warrington face the undefeated Dennis Ceylan in an Official Eliminator for Lee Selby‘s IBF Featherweight World Championship.

Chief support on an unmissable evening of action sees Huddersfield’s British Super-Lightweight Champion Tyrone Nurse (35-2-2,7 KOs) make a highly-anticipated defence of his crown against undefeated Chorley star Jack Catterall (18-0, 10 KOs).

Undefeated Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent J.J Metcalf (16-0, 8 KOs) takes on Leeds native Damon Jones (15-1, 3 KOs) in an official eliminator for the British title currently held by Warren stablemate Liam Williams.

Undefeated Midlands Area Super-Featherweight Champion Lyon Woodstock takes on Southern Area Champion Craig Poxton in a guaranteed barn burner.

A stellar undercard also features British Middleweight Champion Tommy Langford (18-1, 6 KOs); former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and GB squad standout Sam Maxwell (Super-Lightweight, 3-0, 2 KOs); Bradford Welterweight Darren Tetley (14-0, 5KOs); Chapel-en-le-Frith Cruiserweight Jack Massey (12-0, 6 KOs); Doncaster Featherweight Reece Mould (6-0, 2 KOs); Leeds Flyweight Jack Bateson (1-0, 1 KO) and the professional debut of Leeds fighter Jack Daniels.

Tickets for Warrington v Ceylan priced at £30 (Upper Tier), £40 (Lower Tier), £60 (Floor), £100 (Floor), £120 (Floor) and £200 (VIP/Hospitality) are available from:

First Direct Arena

www.firstdirectarena.com

0844 2481585

Read more articles about: Zelfa Barrett

See Also