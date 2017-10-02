Dibella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing Returns To Foxwoods Resort Casino, In Mashantucket, CT, Saturday, October 28

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT’s acclaimed BROADWAY BOXING series returns to the beautiful Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT, on Saturday, October 28, headlined by an excellent 10-round clash between popular lightweight contender MATT “The Sharp Shooter” REMILLARD (25-1, 14 KOs), of Hartford, CT, and battle-tested Mexican veteran YARDLEY ARMENTA CRUZ (22-8, 12 KOs), now fighting out of Sacramento, CA.

Also featured on October 28, top welterweight prospect 19-year-old “Marvelous” MYKQUAN WILLIAMS (8-0, 4 KOs), of East Hartford, CT, faces SOMNER MARTIN (7-5, 4 KOs), of Martinsville, VA, in a scheduled six-round bout.

Tickets for the October 28 event, promoted by DiBella Entertainment and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House, are priced at $125, $75 and $45, are Now On Sale and can be purchased online at Foxwoods.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-200-2882, or visiting the Foxwoods box office. Foxwoods Resort Casino is located at 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, CT 06338. Doors will open to the Fox Theater at 7:00 p.m. ET with the first bell at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

“I am thrilled to return to Foxwoods Resort Casino for another installment of Broadway Boxing on October 28,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “We will have a stacked card featuring New England talent, highlighted by the popular Shelly Vincent, welterweight prospect Mykquan Williams and lightweight contender Matt Remillard in the main event.”

“I love fighting at Foxwoods, it’s a great atmosphere for the fans to have a truly enjoyable experience at a world class venue,” said Remillard.

“Cruz is a very experienced, scrappy fighter who switches up quite a bit, but I’ll be well prepared for him and emerge victorious on October 28. I think my endurance will help me win the fight in the second half.

“I’m still shaking off the rust, but in 2018, I want to fight for a world title. I believe 130 pounds will be my best weight going forward.”

Stated Williams, “Foxwoods is like my living room. This is my eighth time fighting there. With each fight, my fan base continues to grow and it’s a thrill to see the support increasing with each victory.

“This is my second time fighting a southpaw as a professional, so we are changing up training a little bit to prepare. The experience is good for my career, learning how to adapt to different styles and still be successful in the ring is very important as I move forward.”

Impressively resuming his career, Remillard has decisively won his first two starts of 2017.

On April 1, displaying his array of world class skills, Remillard won an eight-round decision versus Agustine Mauras in Worcester, MA.

Following that up on June 3, Remillard made his triumphant return to Foxwoods Resort Casino with a fourth-round stoppage of Fatiou Fassinou.

Having battled numerous undefeated prospects on the West Coast including Mario Barrios and Ryan Martin, the 23-year-old Cruz challenged former world champion Billy Dib on July 29, 2017, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. After three rounds of excellent two-way action, a clash of heads stopped the fight in the fourth round, resulting in a disappointing no-contest.

Fighting for the eighth time at Foxwoods Resort Casino, fan favorite Williams, managed by the legendary Jackie Kallen, returns to the venue’s hallowed ring following a six-round shutout decision versus Evincii Dixon on September 15, his third victory this year.

The visiting Martin will look to stay in the win column against Williams, most recently winning a six-round decision against Deandre West on August 27.

Rounding out the exciting card and seeing action in separate fights against opponents to be announced will be undefeated middleweight STEVE ROLLS (16-0, 9 KOs), of Toronto, Cananda, undefeated middleweight prospect NICKLAUS FLAZ (4-0, 4 KOs), of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, and women’s junior lightweight contender SHELLY “Shelito’s Way” VINCENT (20-1, 1 KO), of Providence, RI.

Also featured on the undercard, undefeated and heavy-handed welterweight KHIRY TODD

(5-0, 5 KOs), of Lynn, MA, and junior welterweight NICKY DEQUATTRO (1-0, 1 KO), of Johnston, RI, will battle in scheduled four-rounders.

Read more articles about: Matt Remillard

See Also