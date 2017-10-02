FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tyler Denny (7-0-2) outpointed Tom Stokes (9-1) to be crowned Midlands Area Middleweight Champion when the pair clashed on BCB Promotions’ ‘You Asked For It!’ show – sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall – at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday (30th September).

The 26-year-old deservedly lifted the vacant strap after ten absorbing rounds of boxing. Referee, Kevin Parker, scored the bout 96-94 as the Rowley Regis man maintained his unbeaten record whilst taking Stokes’ 0 in the process.

Denny started much the stronger and used his awkward southpaw style to great effect. He boxed and moved as Stokes took time to get into any kind of rhythm. Denny claimed at least three of the first four rounds and, just as Stokes looked to be getting to him, Denny caught the West Bromwich man and stiffened his leg at the end of the fifth.

As the fight wore on, Denny continued to box well but Stokes began to close the gap and catch his foe with a number of powerful blows. It was Denny who finished the stronger though and a second wind in the final round, after looking like his tank was approaching empty some six minutes previous, gave Denny the victory.

Credit to both men who put it all on the line in a small hall classic. Denny will go on and Stokes will come again. A rematch in early 2018 wouldn’t be the worst option for both men.

Walsall super bantamweight, James Beech Jr, recorded a first stoppage as he put Russ Midgley to the sword inside three rounds.

Wolverhampton’s super flyweight, Kyle Williams, successfully negotiated experienced Russian Sergei Tasimov on points whilst Kingswinford super welterweight, Danny Ball, and Stoke light heavyweight, Luke Caci, also recorded points wins over MJ Hall and Curtis Gargano respectively.

Wolverhampton welterweight, Lauren Johnson, completed the packed out card with a points win over Bulgaria’s Borislava Goranova.

Next up for BCB Promotions is Walsall’s Luke Paddock world title challenge in his hometown later this month.

The Bloxwich boxer (18-2) challenges Glossop’s Adam Hague (11-1) for the IBF Youth Lightweight Title at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday, 15th October. Tickets for ‘the World Awaits’ are priced at £35 general admission (£40 on the door) and £60 (VIP Ringside to include buffet and waitress service), and can be purchased by calling 0845 111 2900.

